Bielsa names the Leeds player he loves coaching, says he's improved so much

Jack Harrison has already beaten his goal and assist tallies last season for Leeds United this time around.

Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that he thinks Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has got so much better during his time at Elland Road.

Harrison has been on loan with Leeds for the past two seasons, and his performances have got progressively better.

There were some doubts over whether Harrison was a wise addition when he re-signed on loan in the summer, but he has gone on to prove his quality this term.

The Manchester City loanee has been a key attacking player for Leeds.

And Bielsa claims that the 23-year-old is a joy to work with on the training ground.

“He’s a player who has improved a lot. A player with a high physical performance,” Bielsa said.

“Uses both feet to play. He has good skills to combine passes with his teammates and demand the ball. Big teammate. Big colleague of all of us. A player who is an optimist, good energy. Pleasure working with him. And he really deserves the change of quality he got in this process.”

Harrison has five goals and six assists for Leeds this term in 28 Championship appearances.

Those figures are already an improvement on the whole of last term, when he managed just four goals and four assists.

Harrison looks almost certain to be in action for Leeds later this evening, when they take on Millwall, as they look to get back to winning ways.