Who is Betty Dodson? The Goop Lab fans take their obsession to Twitter!

Many elements of the show have attracted criticism, but not all.

Betty Dodson has won over many new admirers thanks to her appearance on The Goop Lab.

So, it's safe to say that Gwyneth Paltrow is a very busy woman! The 47-year-old is foremostly known as an actress and has starred in the likes of Seven, Emma, The Royal Tenenbaums, Sliding Doors and A Perfect Murder. However, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be quick to recognise her as Pepper Potts, who first appeared in 2008's Iron Man.

On the other hand, she's also a singer, author and businesswoman.

Gwyneth founded a lifestyle and wellbeing company called Goop back in 2008. It's grown so much over the years from its days as a newsletter and has collaborated with a range of brands, now boasting a magazine, podcast and beyond.

Now, there is even a Netflix docuseries...

The Goop Lab on Netflix

A six-episode season of The Goop Lab dropped on Netflix on Friday, January 24th 2020.

The series centres on Goop, with each episode adopting a different focus. Across the season, they touch upon such topics as sexuality, psychedelic drugs, exorcisms, cold therapy, anti-ageing... it's not exactly gone down well though.

It currently has a measly 1.7 audience score on IMDb. The animosity shown towards the show seems to stem from the very existence of the show itself, as Goop has taken criticism in the past for making claims which need more evidence to be reinforced.

The show does, indeed, include a disclaimer.

Despite the controversy, the presence of Betty Dodson has earned praise.

All hail Betty Dodson

She features in episode 3, titled The Pleasure is Ours.

Betty Dodson is a 90-year-old American sex educator. Back in the day, she used to be involved in the world of erotic art, then went on to become an integral figure of the pro-sex feminist movement.

She is well known for her workshops promoting positivity, encouraging women to be comfortable with exploring their bodies, helping so many to feel comfortable. Betty has been an icon of the sex-positive movement since the sixties and has been very vocal in criticising sexual labels. In fact, she moved on from what we now consider traditional feminism due to her belief that it became too political and may be harmful to women's views on sex. Instead, she can be considered a fourth-wave feminist.

It's also worth noting that she's written a range of books, from Liberating Masturbation in 1974 to Learn to Orgasm in 4 Acts in 2013.

You can visit her website in partnership with Carlin Ross, as well as their Instagram!

Fans praise Betty Dodson

A number of audiences are in awe of her and have headed to social media to spread the word.

Check out a selection of tweets:

i wanna be betty dodson when i’m 90 years old, she’s incredible!! #thegooplab — bee (@PEPPERP0TTS) January 24, 2020

“Women have to learn to ‘run the f*ck.’” - Betty Dodson, my new queen



This is a graphic episode, but it’s a DELIGHT. #gooplab — Gwen Reyes Fisher (@ReelVixen) January 25, 2020

Anyone watching #gooplab . I am allllll about this Betty Dodson and the rock and roll orgasming method. What a queeeeen. — Charlotte Miller (@ce_miller17) January 25, 2020

This @goop Lab series on Netflix is so good. The episode around the Vulva and the sexual shame women feel has my mind like .



Also I’m obsessed with the badass Betty Dodson. — VEE (@maravjosa) January 25, 2020

Obsessed with the goop lab on Netflix, think they’re bringing up very important topics I want to go on a cold retreat and go to a class taught by Betty Dodson — ap (@ayyperks) January 27, 2020

