'Be ambitious': Sky Sports pundit urges Tottenham ace to leave, backs Newcastle move

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose could be heading for the exit door before deadline day, with Newcastle United one of a number of clubs keen on his signature.

Kevin Nolan has urged Danny Rose to leave Tottenham given his current situation, as he thinks a move to Newcastle would be a 'fantastic option'.

The Sky Sports pundit claimed that with the European Championships taking place this summer, Rose needs to 'be ambitious' in making sure he plays regularly, and therefore, thinks its best if he parted ways with Tottenham.

The Telegraph have claimed that Newcastle are keen on Rose's services this month and Spurs are willing enough to allow their player move out on a loan deal.

Speaking to Transfer Talk on Sky Sports (27/01/20 at 7:55 pm), ex-Newcastle man, Nolan, backed Rose to make a switch to St James' Park, as he was adamant that the Englishmen needs to leave Spurs for the better of his future.

"Certainly for Newcastle [Rose would be a great option]," Nolan told Sky Sports. "Of course, they have lost Willems, haven't they? So, I think he would be a fantastic option for them certainly.

"He needs to go out and play football. And it doesn't look like in this current state with what is being said, and those little rumours that have been coming out, that him and Jose are in a good place, at this moment in time. We all know if you're not in Jose's good books then you're firmly off it.

"I think for the lad, you would want to see someone who has the potential of playing at Euro 2020. You would want him to be ambitious enough to go out and make sure he plays to make sure he is ready [for the summer for England] and give himself an opportunity in getting himself in that squad."

It has been turning sour for quite a while now for Rose at Tottenham and it isn't a surprise that his time, albeit it could be temporary, he could be leaving.

Either way, this is a clear sign that he has no future at Spurs under their current boss, Jose Mourinho, who only replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout in November,

Despite Rose being the only bonafide, fit and available left-back, both Pochettino and now Mourinho have opted to use the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Ryan Sessegnon and now Japhet Tanganga ahead of hiim.