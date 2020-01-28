Aston Villa fans react to Mbwana Samatta debut

The new Aston Villa hitman made his debut tonight.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter have reacted to Mbwana Samatta's debut.

The Tanzania striker joined the Villans in a £10 million deal last week and his bow came on a pretty big stage.

Aston Villa hosted Leicester City in the second leg of a League Cup semi-final in the West Midlands tonight.

And the 27-year-old could and probably should have marked the occasion with a goal, but he somehow failed to convert a brilliant Jack Grealish cross in the second half to make it 2-0.

Despite the miss, Aston Villa fans are liking what they saw from the marksman and here's some of the supporters' first impressions of him.

Saw bits from Samatta which were positive. Got into a couple if goalscoring positions which was good.



Should defo have scored the one but give him a few weeks and hopefully we will see a few goals. #avfc — Ash (@starbuck19777) January 28, 2020

Have to say we’ve lost our impetus since Samatta’s gone off.. understand he’s not fully up to match fitness, but big ask for Keinan to replicate what he offered #avfc — Stephen (@stephenfell0ws) January 28, 2020

Well done Samatta. Good here innit?#AVFC — ben thryker (@somename312) January 28, 2020

Solid debut from Samatta. Pleased with that. Nothing from what we’ve seen that worries me. #AVFC — Alex Franklin (@AFranklin_AVFC) January 28, 2020

Samatta could’ve had a dream debut there! But was decent all round — Tom Cowley (@TomC2312_AVFC) January 28, 2020

Liked what I saw from Samatta. When the chance came he made that gamble and made runs in behind. GIVE HIM TIME... and he can fit in well. #AVFC — Jack Hurley (@Jack_Hurley_R) January 28, 2020

seen enough in samatta that tells me he can score goals #AVFC — Dale Wootton (@BOOMBEEF) January 28, 2020

Thought Samatta looked good today, but a shame about that chance. Hope Keinan is equally as energetic off the bench now. In big need of game time, and a big moment! #AVFC — Daniel Raza (@RazaJourno) January 28, 2020

Nakamba, luiz, targett, and of course Nyland...all were outstanding. Samatta not sharp...yet but good signs he will be #avfc — Mick (@iAmSwissMick) January 28, 2020

It looked like Samatta's miss might prove costly.

Kelechi Iheanacho equalised for the Foxes five minutes after Dean Smith withdrew his new boy and the tie seemed certain to go beyond the 90 minutes, at 2-2 on aggregate.

But Trezeguet popped up and snatched a last-minute winner to send Aston Villa to Wembley, where they will meet Manchester City or Manchester United in the final next month.