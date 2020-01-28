Quick links

Aston Villa fans react to Mbwana Samatta debut

Ally Mbwana Samatta forward of Genk celebrates scoring a goal during the Jupiler Pro League match between KRC Genk and KAA Gent on December 26, 2018 in Genk, Belgium, 26
The new Aston Villa hitman made his debut tonight.

Mbwana Ally Samatta of Aston Villa poses for a picture at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 20, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter have reacted to Mbwana Samatta's debut.

The Tanzania striker joined the Villans in a £10 million deal last week and his bow came on a pretty big stage.

Aston Villa hosted Leicester City in the second leg of a League Cup semi-final in the West Midlands tonight.

And the 27-year-old could and probably should have marked the occasion with a goal, but he somehow failed to convert a brilliant Jack Grealish cross in the second half to make it 2-0.

 

Despite the miss, Aston Villa fans are liking what they saw from the marksman and here's some of the supporters' first impressions of him.

It looked like Samatta's miss might prove costly.

Kelechi Iheanacho equalised for the Foxes five minutes after Dean Smith withdrew his new boy and the tie seemed certain to go beyond the 90 minutes, at 2-2 on aggregate.

But Trezeguet popped up and snatched a last-minute winner to send Aston Villa to Wembley, where they will meet Manchester City or Manchester United in the final next month.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Mbwana Ally Samatta of KRC Genk and Kingsley Ehizibue of 1. FC Koeln battle for the ball during a friendly match between 1. FC Koeln and KRC Genk on January 10, 2020 in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

