'Nothing short of exceptional': Some Arsenal fans have their say on 'imperious' £40.5m man

Giuseppe Labellarte
Granit Xhaka of Arsenal looks on during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in Bournemouth, England.
MIkel Arteta's Arsenal booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup last night and Granit Xhaka impressed for the Gunners.

A number of Arsenal fans have been having their say on Granit Xhaka's performance as the Gunners booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup last night.

Mikel Arteta's charges ran out 2-1 winners over Bournemouth, the scoreline suggesting a closer match-up than in reality, given Arsenal's dominant performance on the south coast.

Xhaka's future at the Emirates Stadium looked uncertain a month ago, with agent Jose Nogueira telling Sky Sports News that terms had been agreed with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

 

 

However, the £40.5million signing from Borussia Monchengladbach (Transfermarkt) has enjoyed a new lease of life at Arsenal under Unai Emery's replacement.

Against Bournemouth, Xhaka was impressive both in attack and in defence, his positioning helping create space for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, while also offering cover to the centre-backs.

Here is what some Arsenal fans were saying on social media about Xhaka's display on the night:

Arsenal took the lead at the Vitality Stadium through the impressive Saka on five minutes, who then turned provider to set up Eddie Nketiah for a simple finish on 26 minutes.

Sam Surridge's emphatic finish made it a nervy final few minutes for the Gunners, but they held on for a 2-1 win and a tie to another south coast side, 2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January...

