'Nothing short of exceptional': Some Arsenal fans have their say on 'imperious' £40.5m man

MIkel Arteta's Arsenal booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup last night and Granit Xhaka impressed for the Gunners.

A number of Arsenal fans have been having their say on Granit Xhaka's performance as the Gunners booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup last night.

Mikel Arteta's charges ran out 2-1 winners over Bournemouth, the scoreline suggesting a closer match-up than in reality, given Arsenal's dominant performance on the south coast.

Xhaka's future at the Emirates Stadium looked uncertain a month ago, with agent Jose Nogueira telling Sky Sports News that terms had been agreed with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

However, the £40.5million signing from Borussia Monchengladbach (Transfermarkt) has enjoyed a new lease of life at Arsenal under Unai Emery's replacement.

Against Bournemouth, Xhaka was impressive both in attack and in defence, his positioning helping create space for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, while also offering cover to the centre-backs.

Here is what some Arsenal fans were saying on social media about Xhaka's display on the night:

Granit Xhaka has been nothing short of exceptional since Mikel Arteta has taken over. He suits his new role of dropping into the left-hand side of the defence perfectly & is allowing Saka to thrive in the process. Credit to him, another top display tonight. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) January 27, 2020

Arteta is playing Xhaka to his ability, Xhaka isn't mobile, has a good left foot for long range passes. Arteta makes him sit deep and spread passes from the back — Dan Arewa (@dan_arewa1) January 27, 2020

Ironically...Xhaka reminds me of a player we used to have..Petit in what he brings to the game...exactly the same profile for what i remember...Pass master from the deep — Shahal (@Zein_Shareef) January 28, 2020

Been superb recently. Tonight played a couple stupid passes across the defence and gave away possession. Other than that he’s been superb. Would like a to see a game where he doesn’t get booked — Ricky (@RickyB__01) January 27, 2020

I honestly believe every player has improved under Arteta. Every single one. I know Mustafi made the mistake against Chelsea but he's been absolute a much better player imo. Xhaka is a different player altogether #BOUARS #AFC — Paul McG AFC ☘️© (@Afcpmg) January 27, 2020

Granit Xhaka, again imperious.



Being asked to perform a role and he is doing it exceptionally well. — ᵂᵒᶻ ⚪️ (@WozAfc) January 27, 2020

If you can’t accept and appreciate how well Granit Xhaka is playing&the proof he constantly shows that he loves @Arsenal then I feel sorry for you. No “but he did this” or “he’s not consistent” etc.Hes been our most consistent performer before Arteta came,!hes just better now too — FromAKBBackToAKB (@7_relentless) January 28, 2020

It might go unnoticed so here's a quick shout-out to Granit Xhaka. Man is covering at left back which allows Saka to push up and play as left winger. He has been phenomenal while playing out of position during buildup play. — AB (@abhiz30) January 27, 2020

Fans were excellent tonight. Mood on the TL was better. Xhaka was excellent. Mustafi did good too before his injury. — Aid (@HandofArteta) January 27, 2020

Arsenal took the lead at the Vitality Stadium through the impressive Saka on five minutes, who then turned provider to set up Eddie Nketiah for a simple finish on 26 minutes.

Sam Surridge's emphatic finish made it a nervy final few minutes for the Gunners, but they held on for a 2-1 win and a tie to another south coast side, 2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth.