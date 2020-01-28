'Apparently awful': West Ham fans react to potentially signing £4m man

West Ham United are reportedly in talks to sign the Dane.

Some West Ham United fans on Twitter aren't all that excited by potentially signing Rasmus Kristensen.

According to The Mail, West Ham have opened talks with Salzburg over signing the right-back as a replacement for the injured Ryan Fredericks.

The 22-year-old only signed for the Austrian side last summer after winning a league and cup double with Ajax.

But the Irons are seemingly in negotiations to bring him to East London.

Kristensen, a bit-part player who started only five league games with the Dutch giants last term, cost Salzburg around £4 million [The Mail].

Here's how Irons fans reacted to the prospect of David Moyes signing him.

Cheap and uninspiring, plenty of fine options out there Kenny lala is perfect for us. — AM26⚒ (@MajesticMasuaku) January 28, 2020

The worst player in the Dutch league last season. — dje (@Djeeylalo) January 28, 2020

Apparently awful for ajax — Alex Hookings (@Hookmeista) January 28, 2020

Apparently he’s terrible — Will Lebeau (@WillLebeau_) January 28, 2020

Sounds like our kinda fullback — James (@James03Colman) January 28, 2020

That would be fantastic, he's a tough kid — Andrew Wyatt (@TheAndrewWyatt) January 28, 2020

It's possible that Kristensen, if he joins, would only be a short-term solution.

West Ham announced earlier this month that Fredericks's injury would only keep him out until February which, if accurate, means that the former Ajax man might spend a lot of time on the bench.

The former Fulham defender is only suffering with a hamstring strain and therefore it probably isn't enough to mean that Kristensen will be playing every week.