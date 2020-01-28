'Absolutely awful': Some Arsenal fans slate their own 'terrible' player after FA Cup win

Arsenal managed to beat Bournemouth last night, but Emiliano Martinez didn't manage to impress for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal fans have criticised Emiliano Martinez after he came in to play against Bournemouth in the FA Cup last night.

Martinez was given the nod to start by Mikel Arteta yesterday, as Arsenal picked up a 2-1 win.

However, the Argentine goalkeeper didn’t look particularly comfortable throughout the match.

And Arsenal supporters have suggested that he isn’t good enough to be a starter under Arteta.

Martinez is absolutely awful — Bennis Dergkamp (@afc_ramble) January 27, 2020

Literally like having Ospina Jr in the sticks. — Dave Rue (@dave_rue) January 27, 2020

Emi Martinez is a terrible goalkeeper — Ibiza_AFC (@Ibiza_AFC) January 27, 2020

Martinez all over the shop — Bennis Dergkamp (@afc_ramble) January 27, 2020

Martinez is not going to challenge Leno anytime soon #afc #arsenal #BOUARS — Lars Ingerslev (@lingerslev) January 27, 2020

please I dont wanna see emi martinez get game time again — reggie connossieur (@guendouziivertt) January 27, 2020

Emi Martinez seems very average. Decision making positioning allover — YaGunners (@Ya_Gunners_) January 27, 2020

With Bernd Leno in excellent form, Martinez’s chances of breaking into Arsenal’s team already appeared limited.

He has previously been a decent option to have in reserve, but it seems that some doubts have emerged over his quality now.

Martinez looks likely to remain Arsenal’s goalkeeper in cup competition throughout the season though.

Arsenal will play League One side Portsmouth in the next round of the FA Cup, after getting past Bournemouth last night.