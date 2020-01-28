'Absolutely awful': Some Arsenal fans slate their own 'terrible' player after FA Cup win

John Verrall
Arsenal managed to beat Bournemouth last night, but Emiliano Martinez didn't manage to impress for Mikel Arteta's side.

Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal in action during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in Bournemouth, England.

Arsenal fans have criticised Emiliano Martinez after he came in to play against Bournemouth in the FA Cup last night.

Martinez was given the nod to start by Mikel Arteta yesterday, as Arsenal picked up a 2-1 win.

 

However, the Argentine goalkeeper didn’t look particularly comfortable throughout the match.

And Arsenal supporters have suggested that he isn’t good enough to be a starter under Arteta.

With Bernd Leno in excellent form, Martinez’s chances of breaking into Arsenal’s team already appeared limited.

He has previously been a decent option to have in reserve, but it seems that some doubts have emerged over his quality now.

Martinez looks likely to remain Arsenal’s goalkeeper in cup competition throughout the season though.

Arsenal will play League One side Portsmouth in the next round of the FA Cup, after getting past Bournemouth last night.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

