'Would be immense': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing Bruce is in talks to sign striker

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on striker Paco Alcacer.

Newcastle United have already made two signings this month, but they could still be busy in the final few days of the January transfer window.

The Magpies have snapped up Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro on loan from Schalke and Inter Milan respectively, with the pair able to earn permanent moves in the summer.

A left wing back and a winger are likely to be wanted in the final days of the window, and another striker would be welcomed at St James' Park too.

Joelinton has struggled this season and Andy Carroll has to be managed carefully, whilst Yoshinori Muto and Dwight Gayle offer little to the attack.

Now, The Sun claim that Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is in talks with Borussia Dortmund about a deal for Paco Alcacer, who can allegedly leave on loan this month.

A loan move would also include a £25million permanent option in the summer, with Alcacer keen to go and play first-team football to try and ensure a spot in Spain's Euro 2020 squad.

Alcacer, 26, has hit 26 goals in 46 games for Dortmund, a record which suggests he could really provide a strong goal threat at Newcastle – and fans are hugely excited.

Some believe that Alcacer would be 'immense' for Newcastle, even branding him a 'dream signing' based on his goal record elsewhere, though some are worried that Newcastle either won't be able to get a deal done, or will now miss out to a bigger club.

Alcácer to our lot would be immense, and for that reason I don't see it happening. Feels like it's an agent trying to drum up interest. #nufc — Andrew McVittie (@Andrew_McVittie) January 27, 2020

Am more bothered about us getting Paco Alcácer than I am a takeover right now #NUFC — DavidBaty-81 (@vomero81) January 27, 2020

