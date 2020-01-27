Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'Would be immense': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing Bruce is in talks to sign striker

Olly Dawes
Newcastle United fans show their support during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sunderland at St James' Park on March 20, 2016 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on striker Paco Alcacer.

Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund at the PreZero Arena on December 20, 2019 in Sinsheim, Germany.

Newcastle United have already made two signings this month, but they could still be busy in the final few days of the January transfer window.

The Magpies have snapped up Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro on loan from Schalke and Inter Milan respectively, with the pair able to earn permanent moves in the summer.

A left wing back and a winger are likely to be wanted in the final days of the window, and another striker would be welcomed at St James' Park too.

 

Joelinton has struggled this season and Andy Carroll has to be managed carefully, whilst Yoshinori Muto and Dwight Gayle offer little to the attack.

Now, The Sun claim that Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is in talks with Borussia Dortmund about a deal for Paco Alcacer, who can allegedly leave on loan this month.

A loan move would also include a £25million permanent option in the summer, with Alcacer keen to go and play first-team football to try and ensure a spot in Spain's Euro 2020 squad.

Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on...

Alcacer, 26, has hit 26 goals in 46 games for Dortmund, a record which suggests he could really provide a strong goal threat at Newcastle – and fans are hugely excited.

Some believe that Alcacer would be 'immense' for Newcastle, even branding him a 'dream signing' based on his goal record elsewhere, though some are worried that Newcastle either won't be able to get a deal done, or will now miss out to a bigger club.

Newcastle United fans show their support during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sunderland at St James' Park on March 20, 2016 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch