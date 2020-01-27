Winks lauds Tottenham ace who's a 'top player' in training, Danny Murphy calls him 'clever'

Quick links

Referee Peter Bankes waves away the protests of Serge Aurier and Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary'...
Giovani Lo Celso is beginning to prove his worth at Tottenham Hotspur.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur skips past Moussa Djenepo and James Ward-Prowse of Southampton during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St....

Harry Winks has lauded Giovani Lo Celso and his recent performance for Tottenham as he stated that he has already been proving to be a 'top quality' player in training.

BBC Sport pundit, Danny Murphy, also praised the Spurs playmaker and stated that he is a 'clever' player who is 'starting to look like a good player'. 

Whilst Spurs were forced into an FA Cup replay over the weekend, Lo Celso produced a strong performance as Jose Mourinho's side recorded a 1-1 draw at Southampton. 

 

That performance at St Mary's was perhaps Lo Celso's best performance in a Spurs shirt and Winks wasn't seemingly surprised by it because he has been seeing it in training. 

"He's a very good player," Winks told The Evening Standard. "He's showing his qualities now, he's getting a run of games himself and he's contributing with some really nice moments and obviously some goals and assists.

"He's a top player which we knew anyway from seeing him in training."

Speaking to Match of the Day (25/01/20 at 10:30 pm start), ex-Spurs man, Murphy, was also shared positive words about Lo Celso following his FA Cup display. 

"They get him cheaper now, don't they then they would have in the summer," said Murphy. "He's clever. He's starting to look like a good player."

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur runs during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.

With Eriksen's well-documented departure at Spurs coming to an end, Jose Mourinho is going to need someone to fill that creative spark void in the middle of the park.

Whilst Eriksen hasn't been producing the goods for a number of months now, over the long term, he is going to be a miss.

But Lo Celso is showing signs of improvement, he is showing that he is learning, which is only positive for Spurs fans because they may not need to dip into the market to replace the Denmark international if he can produce the goods. 

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammate Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura and Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur after their team's second goal during the Premier League...

