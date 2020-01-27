Winks lauds Tottenham ace who's a 'top player' in training, Danny Murphy calls him 'clever'

Giovani Lo Celso is beginning to prove his worth at Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Winks has lauded Giovani Lo Celso and his recent performance for Tottenham as he stated that he has already been proving to be a 'top quality' player in training.

BBC Sport pundit, Danny Murphy, also praised the Spurs playmaker and stated that he is a 'clever' player who is 'starting to look like a good player'.

Whilst Spurs were forced into an FA Cup replay over the weekend, Lo Celso produced a strong performance as Jose Mourinho's side recorded a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

That performance at St Mary's was perhaps Lo Celso's best performance in a Spurs shirt and Winks wasn't seemingly surprised by it because he has been seeing it in training.

"He's a very good player," Winks told The Evening Standard. "He's showing his qualities now, he's getting a run of games himself and he's contributing with some really nice moments and obviously some goals and assists.

"He's a top player which we knew anyway from seeing him in training."

Speaking to Match of the Day (25/01/20 at 10:30 pm start), ex-Spurs man, Murphy, was also shared positive words about Lo Celso following his FA Cup display.

"They get him cheaper now, don't they then they would have in the summer," said Murphy. "He's clever. He's starting to look like a good player."

With Eriksen's well-documented departure at Spurs coming to an end, Jose Mourinho is going to need someone to fill that creative spark void in the middle of the park.

Whilst Eriksen hasn't been producing the goods for a number of months now, over the long term, he is going to be a miss.

But Lo Celso is showing signs of improvement, he is showing that he is learning, which is only positive for Spurs fans because they may not need to dip into the market to replace the Denmark international if he can produce the goods.