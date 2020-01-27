Who plays Christine Keeler’s dad? Waterloo Road star drops in for The Trial of Christine Keeler episode 6!

The actor makes quite the impression in the series finale.

Audiences are wondering who plays Christine Keeler's dad after a phenomenal sixth episode.

How good was that!?

The Trial of Christine Keeler has now reached its stunning conclusion with its sixth and final episode. This superb series was created by Amanda Coe and gave audiences entertaining insight into the Profumo affair in the sixties. Considering the cast, which features Sophie Cookson (she plays Christine Keeler), Emilia Fox (Valerie Profumo), Chloe Harris (Paula), Ellie Bamber (Mandy Rice-Davies) and Ben Miles (John Profumo), we're hardly surprised by how great it turned out to be.

Fans have been chronicling the story since Sunday, December 29th 2019 on BBC One, but there were plenty of exciting surprises along the way.

Up until the very last episode, they were still bringing in brilliant performers to make an impression. Let's highlight one of them...

The Trial of Christine Keeler: Colin Keeler

Colin Keeler was the father of Christine.

He actually abandoned the family back in 1945, leaving her mother, Julie Ellen Payne, and her stepfather, Edward Huish, to raise her.

Colin would later ditch the Keeler name in favour of King. He finally shows up in The Trial of Christine Keeler episode 6, promising to be there for his daughter and encouraging her to confide in him. Sadly, this ends in further tragedy.

After their shocking reunion, Colin decides to deceive her and sells his story to the newspapers, shredding her trust and faith in him completely. The screentime they share is thoroughly engaging, but who plays him?

Who plays Christine Keeler’s dad?

Christine Keeler's dad is played by Neil Morrissey.

The 57-year-old from Stafford, England is foremostly known as an actor, but across his career also holds titles as a comedian, businessman and a singer.

He has been on our screens since way back in 1984, the year in which he appeared in the film The Bounty (he played Seaman Matthew Quintal) and the TV series Juliet Bravo (Oliver).

Since then, he's gone on to boast many memorable roles. So, let's take a look at some...

Neil Morrissey: Movies & TV

The actor has been in a wide range of TV series, including The Good Karma Hospital (he played Greg McConnell), Unforgotten (Peter Carr), Striking Out (Vincent Pike), Line of Duty (Morton), Grantchester (Harding Redmond), The Night Manager (Harry Palfrey), British Men Behaving Badly (Tony), Skins (Marcus Ainsworth) and more.

He is perhaps best known for playing Eddie Lawson in Waterloo Road.

It's also worth noting that he voiced numerous characters for the iconic kids show Bob the Builder!

As for films, he also starred in Urban & the Shed Crew (Doc), Run for Your Wife (Gary Gardner) with Danny Dyer, Clubbed (Simon), Triggermen (Pete Maynard) and Up 'n' Under (Steve).

We hope you enjoyed his guest appearance in The Trial of Christine Keeler.

