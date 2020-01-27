Who is Claudia Sulewski? Finneas O'Connell's girlfriend wows in Grammys appearance

While Billie Eilish was winning big at the Grammys, her brother and his girlfriend were also catching the eye during the ceremony.

The biggest night in music, the Grammys, has now come and gone but the glitz and the glamour of the 2020 ceremony was once again something to behold.

The star-studded ceremony was a huge who's who event with all the biggest stars in the music industry gathering in Los Angeles to celebrate the last 12 months of music.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Billie Eilish was the biggest winner of the evening with five awards, including Song of the Year.

During her acceptance speech, she brought her brother, Finneas O'Connell, up to the stage with her where he also said a few words, including a thank you to his girlfriend.

But just who is Finneas O'Connell's girlfriend?

Claudia Sulewski wows at the Grammys

Claudia Sulewski, 23, took to the red carpet at the Staples Center with ease at the 2020 Grammys, looking very much at home alongside her boyfriend Finneas O'Connell despite Los Angeles being thousands of miles away from her home city of Chicago.

The pair have been dating since 2018 Finneas has even released a single in that time titled 'Claudia' which was written after the first night they met.

If that doesn't sound like relationship goals then we don't know what does.

What does Claudia Sulewski do?

While Finneas O'Connell is a musician, music producer and actor, Claudia has earned fame through different means.



The 23-year-old is a YouTuber and has been active on the video-sharing site for the last decade, posting anything from vlogs to make-up tutorials.

In that time, she has earned an impressive two million subscribers while over on her Instagram and Twitter pages, she boasts a further 1.4 million and 308k followers respectively.

On top of her social media presence, like Finneas, Claudia has also been involved in some acting with nine roles to her name since 2015, the most high profile of which came in the series T@gged, The Commute and the film Deadcon.

Fans react to adorable couple on Twitter

It's safe to say that fans were pleased to see the couple strutting their stuff on the red carpet at the Grammys with plenty taking to social media to voice their praise.

This Twitter user, however, couldn't quite believe how far Claudia has come: "Seeing Claudia Sulewski on a Grammys presentation is so weird. Like I watched her hauls. Wtf how is she dating a Grammy winner."

While another commented: "I’ve been watching Claudia Sulewski since I was in middle school and I love seeing her thrive and live her best life."

And finally, this Twitter user added: "CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW GOOD FINNEAS AND CLAUDIA LOOKED ON THE RED CARPET?! what a power couple."

It certainly seems that the pair are a popular couple.