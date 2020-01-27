Where was David Copperfield filmed? The Personal History of a literary icon!

You've seen it before, but certainly not like this.

It's an absolute delight, but where was David Copperfield filmed?

The wonderful works of English author Charles Dickens are eternal and their influence and power can never be undersold. He offered the world such genuine classics as Great Expectations, A Christmas Carol, A Tale of Two Cities and Oliver Twist.

One of his most beloved works is his eighth novel, David Copperfield. Although initially published as a serial in 1849, it was released as a book in 1850. Like much of the famed writer's work, it was always ripe for adaptation and we've seen it interpreted for the screen numerous times.

So, why do we continue to reimagine it?

Well, that's because there are so many ways to approach it. So many talented individuals have considered the ways they can breathe new life into Dickens oeuvre, and public fascination with these stories is never likely to wane, especially after this...

Dev Patel attends "The Personal History of David Copperfield" Screening at Soho Hotel on December 02, 2019 in London, England.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Armando Iannucci tackling Dickens!?

Yeah, it's as great as it sounds! The 56-year-old Scottish talent is best known for co-creating the iconic character of Alan Partridge and for his hilarious TV series The Thick of It.

He went on to direct his first feature film - 2009's In the Loop - and then The Death of Stalin in 2017. Armando certainly boasts a trademark style and wit, which he brings to The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) stars in the titular role, bringing with him so much charm and charisma. He absolutely nails it, and the revisionist approach to casting here is worth all the praise it's getting.

The locations help make this an experience to cherish too, so, where was it filmed?

Where was David Copperfield filmed?

According to IMDb, filming for The Personal History of David Copperfield took place at the following locations:

- Dorney Court, Dorney, Buckinghamshire, England, UK

- Ealing Studios, London, England, UK

- King's Lynn, Norfolk, England, UK

- Weybourne, Norfolk, England, UK

- Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, England, UK

- Hull, East Riding, Yorkshire, England, UK

According to Visit Britain, they filmed around Angel Hill and the Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds, the waterfront on the River Great Ouse in King's Lynn, as well as Hull’s Old Town on the banks of the River Humber in East Yorkshire.

We've had a sneak peek at the filming in Hull's Old Town for the film set of 'The personal history of David Copperfield. pic.twitter.com/XiTt8scrUz — Hull CC News (@Hullccnews) July 13, 2018

What's the audience verdict?

So many viewers have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the film.

Check out a selection of tweets:

PSA: The Personal History of David Copperfield is brilliant, and a tonic for our times. Go see it! — Nuri Tal (@CastNuri) January 27, 2020

Caught up with The Personal History of David Copperfield over the weekend and found Armando Iannucci's adaptation to be full of life and joy. It is a heartwarming tale of self-discovery that keeps in mind the social themes that defined Dickens' work. pic.twitter.com/K36XeaFghF — Wyndham Hacket Pain (@WyndhamHP) January 27, 2020

Really enjoyed 'The Personal History Of David Copperfield', such an amazing cast, particularly Peter Capaldi, Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton. Dev Patel is also excellent as David. I think the completely 'race-blind' casting is genius and the way forward for period works. — Niam Suggitt (@NiamSuggitt) January 26, 2020

Had a delightful time with The Personal History of David Copperfield. Fresh Dickens! Who'da thunk it? — David Lawrie (@ConstructGlue) January 26, 2020

Delighted by The Personal History of David Copperfield. Made me think of art school experimenters of the 80s, like Greenaway & Potter, but without a note of pomposity & lots of good gags. Also - everyone in it has really cool hair. One complaint - not enough @FisayoAkinade. — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) January 26, 2020

