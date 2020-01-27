When does Warcraft 3 Reforged come out? Release time and pre-order news!

The release time for when Warcraft 3 Reforged comes out as well as a look at its different editions so you know which to pre-order.

Warcraft 3 Reforged was initially slated to launch in 2019 but it received a delay. While this was no doubt disappointing at the time, the good news now is that its launch date is fast-approaching. In this article you'll discover the release time for when it's set to come out as well as information pertaining to its editions so you know which to pre-order.

The complete remaster was announced at Blizzcon 2018. Warcraft 3 Reforged will still boast the real-time strategy gameplay that was beloved back in 2002, but it will also include modified campaign maps, redone cinematics, The Frozen Throne from day one and many other differences. However, there won't be many - if any -changes to its original story.

Below you'll discover its release time and pre-order information.

WORLD OF WARCRAFT: How to unlock the adorable Vulpera

Warcraft 3 reforged pre-order

You can pre-order the Standard Edition of Warcraft 3 Reforged from Blizzard's website.

This Standard Edition costs £24.99 and it will provide instant access to Warcraft 3 Reign Of Chaos and The Frozen Throne.

Blizzard hype it up with an "epic story" to experience, four distinct factions including orcs, humans, night elves and the undead, as well as vast campaigns which include over four-hours of reshot cutscenes.

Their other marketed features include redone visuals, world editor and custom maps, plus multiplayer matchmaking.

While you can pre-order this Standard version, there is also a Spoils Of War Edition available to buy for £34.99.

This version comes with the following extras:

Warcraft 3 Reforged: Multiplayer hero skins

"Ride into the battle with Champion of the Horde Thrall, Daughter of the Seas Proudmoore, Fallen King Arthas and Emerald Nightmare Cenarius!"

World Of Warcraft Meat Wagon Mount

"This gruesome contraption is a favorite of the Lich King, both for its power as a siege weapon, and the ever-so-satisfying sound of flung meat.

Rickety as it may be, the Meat Wagon is an invaluable piece of the Scourge arsenal, striking fear and revulsion into the hearts of even the most resolute defenders."

Blizzard-wide perks:

"The Spoils of War edition includes a treasure chest of digital goodies for several Blizzard games! In Diablo III, get the Mal'ganis pet.

In Heroes of the Storm, unlock the heroes Jaina, Thrall, Anub'arak and Tyrande. In StarCraft II, get Alliance, Horde, Sentinels and Scourge console skins.

In StarCraft Remastered, gain the Spoils of War console skin. In Hearthstone, unlock the Third War card back. In Overwatch, receive four animated sprays and five player icons."

I pre-ordered Warcraft 3 Reforged over a year ago and it's only 1 day away. So stoked whoot! pic.twitter.com/8gpv125xJs — Leatworms (@Leatworms) January 27, 2020

When does Warcraft 3 Reforged come out?

The release and unlock time for Warcraft 3 Reforged is January 28th at 15:00 PST.

As for elsewhere, this means the game should be available to play at 18:00 EST and 23:00 GMT.

ESPORTS: Call Of Duty League 2020 standings and schedule

And that's all you need to know about the release time and pre-order information for Warcraft 3 Reforged.