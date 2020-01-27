'We're a joke': Some West Ham fans react to Sky's transfer update

West Ham United have reportedly had an offer turned down for Aaron Long of the New York Red Bulls.

West Ham United fans are not at all keen on reports that Aaron Long could be signed.

Sky Sports suggest that West Ham have seen an offer rejected for Long, who is currently playing for New York Red Bulls.

The centre-back is not particularly well known to Premier League fans, as he has previously never played outside of America.

There are some West Ham fans who feel that the transfer shows a lack of ambition, while others are critical of the offer being a loan one, with a view to a permanent deal.

Cheapskate Sullivan.Get out of our club. — Lynne Cannell (@cannell_lynne) January 26, 2020

Loan to buy, loan to buy ....... — Alan Reynolds ⚒ (@alanreynoldswhu) January 26, 2020

Typical owners, cheap option — FIRST KICKS FOOTBALL ACADEMY (@myfirstkicks) January 26, 2020

We’re are a joke — ⚒ Oscar Wartiainen ⚒ (@OscarVartiainen) January 26, 2020

Wowza who on earth is he!!!! — Scott Laws (@coachlawsy) January 26, 2020

Championship recruitment started. — Daniel Bibby (@westhamdan1980) January 26, 2020

Preparing for the championship and most of our CBs inevitable leaving — Samuel, Roberts ⚒ (@Jedi_Hammer) January 26, 2020

West Ham’s board are under huge pressure currently, with frustrations rising at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have badly underperformed this season, and currently sit just one place above the relegation zone.

West Ham were also knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend by Championship opposition in the form of West Bromwich Albion.

The hope is that Long’s arrival would help West Ham become harder to break down over the remainder of the campaign, if David Moyes’s side can get a deal over the line before transfer deadline day.