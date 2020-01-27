Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'We're a joke': Some West Ham fans react to Sky's transfer update

John Verrall
Aaron Long #3 of the United States scores a goal and celebrates during a game between Canada and USMNT at Exploria Stadium on November 15, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United have reportedly had an offer turned down for Aaron Long of the New York Red Bulls.

Aaron Long #3 of the United States scores a goal and celebrates during a game between Canada and USMNT at Exploria Stadium on November 15, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

West Ham United fans are not at all keen on reports that Aaron Long could be signed.

Sky Sports suggest that West Ham have seen an offer rejected for Long, who is currently playing for New York Red Bulls.

 

The centre-back is not particularly well known to Premier League fans, as he has previously never played outside of America.

There are some West Ham fans who feel that the transfer shows a lack of ambition, while others are critical of the offer being a loan one, with a view to a permanent deal.

West Ham’s board are under huge pressure currently, with frustrations rising at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have badly underperformed this season, and currently sit just one place above the relegation zone.

West Ham were also knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend by Championship opposition in the form of West Bromwich Albion.

The hope is that Long’s arrival would help West Ham become harder to break down over the remainder of the campaign, if David Moyes’s side can get a deal over the line before transfer deadline day.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch