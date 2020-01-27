Walking Dead Saints And Sinners on PS4: When will it release on Sony's console for PSVR?

A release window has been shared for Walking Dead Saints And Sinners on PS4 with PSVR.

Walking Dead Saints And Sinners has recently released on Steam to much acclaim. Some have stated that it's the best adaptation of the comic book and TV series yet, and this has naturally resulted in console gamers wanting to know when it will land on their platform of choice. Speaking specifically for the PlayStation 4, the developer has confirmed when it is planned to become available for PSVR.

As already mentioned, Walking Dead Saints And Sinners has been praised by a bunch of different outlets and fans for its violence. It's exactly as you'd expect with first-person combat involving melee best compared to the likes of Dead Island and Dying Light but in VR.

For Sony loyalists who are eagerly anticipating news concerning a PS4 release date, below you'll discover what the developer has shared.

Is Walking Dead Saints And Sinners coming to PS4?

Walking Dead Saints And Sinners will come to PlayStation 4 as a PSVR title in Spring 2020.

This release window was shared by the game's official Twitter account on January 24th.

In the meantime, Walking Dead Saints And Sinners is only available on PC where it can be bought from Steam for £30.99.

It is VR only, so you would of course need to a compatible VR headset in order to enjoy. This is disappointing as the experience appears as if it could have been enjoyable as just a first-person experience, but then again VR only titles is probably the best way to get more people invested in actually committing to buying a headset.

PSVR coming Spring 2020, Quest coming Q4 2020. — TWD Saints & Sinners (@WalkingDeadVR) January 24, 2020

What is Walking Dead Saints And Sinners?

Walking Dead Saints And Sinners is a single-player and VR only experience that is available on PC.

It has received mostly positive reviews from gamers on Steam, and developer/publisher Skydance Interactive has provided the following description:

"Saints & Sinners is a game unlike any other in The Walking Dead universe. Every challenge you face and decision you make is driven by YOU.

Fight the undead, scavenge through the flooded ruins of New Orleans, and face gut-wrenching choices for you and the other survivors. Live The Walking Dead's dark drama in your own skin.​"

It's ultimately best compared to the likes of Dead Island and Dying Light as you sneak around and fight zombies from a first-person perspective, and you complete a bunch of missions for different factions and survivors to earn resources.

Ultimately, it's great news that there's finally a good Walking Dead game other than the Telltale seasons. Plus, it'll provide another PSVR horror must so Sony gamers have something other than just Resident Evil 7.