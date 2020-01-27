Report: Midfielder set for Italy move, Everton miss out despite making contact

Everton are reportedly set to miss out on midfielder Gonzalo Villar.

According to Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma are set to beat Everton to the signing of Elche midfielder Gonzalo Villar.

It's claimed that Villar attended Roma's clash with Lazio on Sunday, heading to the Stadio Olimpico to see the Rome derby end in a 1-1 draw.

It's unclear just how much Roma are paying for Villar, but he is set to become one of three signings, alongside Roger Ibanez and Carles Perez.

That means Everton are set to miss out on Ibanez, with Roma accelerating their move to ensure they don't miss out on the midfielder.

Earlier this month, Alicante Plaza reported that Everton had made contact about a deal to sign Villar, with Atalanta, Juventus and Roma also keen.

Villar, 21, started out with Elche before a three-year spell at Valencia, and then headed back to Elche where he has settled down and impressed.

The Spain Under-21 international has scored once in 22 games this season, showing the passing and technical ability that has made Spanish midfielders so popular in recent years.

Everton seemingly wanted Villar as a talent for the future, but Marcel Brands and co have been pipped by Roma – leaving the Toffees to look elsewhere if they want a midfield addition before Friday's transfer deadline.