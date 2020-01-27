Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: Midfielder set for Italy move, Everton miss out despite making contact

Olly Dawes
Gonzalo Villar of Spain under-21 runs with the ball during the euro qualifiers under -21 between Spain and Macedonia at Estadio Santo Domingo on November 14, 2019 in Alcorcon, Spain.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are reportedly set to miss out on midfielder Gonzalo Villar.

Gonzalo Villar of Spain in action during 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying match between Montenegro and Spain on October 15, 2019 in Podgorica, Montenegro.

According to Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma are set to beat Everton to the signing of Elche midfielder Gonzalo Villar.

It's claimed that Villar attended Roma's clash with Lazio on Sunday, heading to the Stadio Olimpico to see the Rome derby end in a 1-1 draw.

It's unclear just how much Roma are paying for Villar, but he is set to become one of three signings, alongside Roger Ibanez and Carles Perez.

 

That means Everton are set to miss out on Ibanez, with Roma accelerating their move to ensure they don't miss out on the midfielder.

Earlier this month, Alicante Plaza reported that Everton had made contact about a deal to sign Villar, with Atalanta, Juventus and Roma also keen.

Villar, 21, started out with Elche before a three-year spell at Valencia, and then headed back to Elche where he has settled down and impressed.

Gonzalo Villar of Spain under-21 runs with the ball during the euro qualifiers under -21 between Spain and Macedonia at Estadio Santo Domingo on November 14, 2019 in Alcorcon, Spain.

The Spain Under-21 international has scored once in 22 games this season, showing the passing and technical ability that has made Spanish midfielders so popular in recent years.

Everton seemingly wanted Villar as a talent for the future, but Marcel Brands and co have been pipped by Roma – leaving the Toffees to look elsewhere if they want a midfield addition before Friday's transfer deadline.

Gonzalo Villar of Spain controls the ball during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2021 qualifier match between Israel U21 and Spain U21 at Ramat Gan Stadium on November 19, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch