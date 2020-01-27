'Very interesting player'...Mikel Arteta excited to work with 'valuable' 24-year-old Arsenal star

Rob Holding could start for Arsenal this evening.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised defender Rob Holding ahead of a possible opportunity for the centre-back tonight.

Holding started Arsenal's last FA Cup match, a 1-0 win over Leeds United.

This evening Holding could start this evening's game against Bournemouth.

Arteta's comments about him suggest he has a chance to do so, speaking to The Telegraph.

The Gunners boss said: "He is a very interesting player, very focused, very determined and very willing to learn.

“Obviously the fact he has been out for such a long time, he is lacking competition now and lacking that rhythm. We need to try to give him as much as possible to help him.

“There were some moments that he looked really, really good. He is a player that is going to be very valuable for us.”

Holding suffered an ACL injury last season and the first half of this campaign was largely spent recovering.

He is now fit again and just needs games. He played nine minutes as a substitute last week in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Arteta's comments will be a big confidence boost for the defender, who is now 24 and will be wanting to make up for lost time.

Holding was in excellent form prior to his injury and if he can get back to that level, he will be a big asset for Arsenal.