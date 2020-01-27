Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Very interesting player'...Mikel Arteta excited to work with 'valuable' 24-year-old Arsenal star

Dan Coombs
Rob Holding of Arsenal celebrates after The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rob Holding could start for Arsenal this evening.

Rob Holding of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 01, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised defender Rob Holding ahead of a possible opportunity for the centre-back tonight.

Holding started Arsenal's last FA Cup match, a 1-0 win over Leeds United.

 

This evening Holding could start this evening's game against Bournemouth.

Arteta's comments about him suggest he has a chance to do so, speaking to The Telegraph. 

The Gunners boss said: "He is a very interesting player, very focused, very determined and very willing to learn.

“Obviously the fact he has been out for such a long time, he is lacking competition now and lacking that rhythm. We need to try to give him as much as possible to help him.

“There were some moments that he looked really, really good. He is a player that is going to be very valuable for us.”

Rob Holding of Arsenal celebrates after The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.

Holding suffered an ACL injury last season and the first half of this campaign was largely spent recovering.

He is now fit again and just needs games. He played nine minutes as a substitute last week in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Arteta's comments will be a big confidence boost for the defender, who is now 24 and will be wanting to make up for lost time.

Holding was in excellent form prior to his injury and if he can get back to that level, he will be a big asset for Arsenal.

Rob Holding of Arsenal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch