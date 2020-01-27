Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want a player Jurgen Klopp once described as ‘extraordinary'

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Mario Gotze.

According to The Express, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Mario Gotze from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker this month due to the injury to Harry Kane and is looking at Gotze among other players.

The former Bayern Munich man is an attacking midfielder by trade, but he has been deployed as a centre-forward at Dortmund this season.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old has made five starts and six substitute appearances in the Bundesliga so far this season, scoring three goals in the process, and he has also played 70 minutes in the Champions League.

The Germany international is in his second spell at Dortmund, having struggled to make a huge impact at Bayern Munich after earning a strong reputation in his first spell at Die Borussen.

It was at Dortmund that Gotze worked with Jurgen Klopp, and it was under the Liverpool manager that he played his best football.

Gotze may not be the same player he was before he moved to Bayern, but the German is rated highly by Klopp, who knows a thing or two about quality footballers.

Klopp raved about the 27-year-old back in March 2016, and those comments will surely assure Tottenham fans that if Mourinho brings the German attacker to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, then they will get a superb footballer.

Following Germany’s 4-1 win against Italy in a friendly international, Klopp said, as quoted on FourFourTwo on March 30, 2016: "I was pleased to hear that Mario put in a great performance for Germany on Tuesday. He is a player with extraordinary quality.”