Tottenham fans excited by latest Krzysztof Piatek transfer update

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in snapping up AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek again now.

Spurs had been heavily linked with a move for Piatek early on in the transfer window, but those rumours quietened down slightly in more recent days.

Tottenham appeared to be eyeing up alternative targets, but they have still not found the striker that Jose Mourinho wants.

Spurs are now set to return for Piatek, according to the Daily Mail.

And the latest transfer update has Tottenham fans excited, as they feel that the Polish striker is their best option.

Tottenham are running out of time to find their replacement for Harry Kane, who is expected to be out injured for much of the rest of the season.

Piatek appears to be one of the most appealing options for Spurs on their striker search, as he has a strong goalscoring record in Italy.

The Polish international has struggled at Milan this term, but has generally impressed in Serie A.