Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham fans excited by latest Krzysztof Piatek transfer update

John Verrall
AC Milan's Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek looks on ahead of the Italian Serie A football match between Brescia and AC Milan on January 24, 2020, at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia....
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in snapping up AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek again now.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan during the Italian Coppa Italia match between AC Milan v SPAL 2013 at the San Siro on January 15, 2020 in Milan Italy

Tottenham Hotspur fans are excited after reports that they are back in for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Spurs had been heavily linked with a move for Piatek early on in the transfer window, but those rumours quietened down slightly in more recent days.

 

Tottenham appeared to be eyeing up alternative targets, but they have still not found the striker that Jose Mourinho wants.

Spurs are now set to return for Piatek, according to the Daily Mail.

And the latest transfer update has Tottenham fans excited, as they feel that the Polish striker is their best option.

Tottenham are running out of time to find their replacement for Harry Kane, who is expected to be out injured for much of the rest of the season.

Piatek appears to be one of the most appealing options for Spurs on their striker search, as he has a strong goalscoring record in Italy.

The Polish international has struggled at Milan this term, but has generally impressed in Serie A.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch