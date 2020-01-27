‘This would be good for him’: Some Tottenham fans react to loan speculation

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott is reportedly on Charlton Athletic’s radar.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Charlton Athletic are interested in signing Troy Parrott in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by The Sunday People (print edition, page 49, January 26, 2020), that Championship outfit Charlton want to sign the 17-year-old Republic of Ireland international striker on loan until the end of the season.

Spurs fans have reacted positively to the speculation, while Charlton supporters have also given their take.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Troy Parrott speculation

Needs to happen. Clearly not getting a look in at Spurs despite Kane’s injury. — Jack (@MrJackLee) January 26, 2020

Might as well. He's not playing and looks like Mourinho won't be playing him any time soon — Simon Tilbury (@SimonTilbury) January 26, 2020

He needs to go on loan. If he was getting minutes with us, or even the u23s I’d say keep him. But he’s getting no match time at all... — TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) January 26, 2020

Please please please — Jake (@THFCJakee) January 26, 2020

Might as well. He's obviously not trusted to start for us. — Mark Lucas (@Mark_lucasSkem) January 26, 2020

Let him go let the lad play some football! — Clive Tomkins (@clivetomkins1) January 26, 2020

This would be good for him. Kane was always out on loan. — No Mour dreaming (@BenHotspur) January 26, 2020

New contract and a loan, returns with bags of confidence and lifts the champions league next season — Thomas (@RizzoTHFC) January 26, 2020

Do it. Were not playing him and he needs first team football. Minutes will do him good

Kane done it... — James Truscott (@James_Truscott) January 26, 2020

Charlton Athletic fans on Troy Parrott speculation

Yeah I don’t think it’ll happen. Dunno about Idah going either based on Farke’s comments yesterday. Would be good to see him there though I reckon. — Oisin McQueirns (@McQueirns) January 26, 2020

If I was Bow, I would like Idah, Parrott and an attacking left back on loan plus Maddison and a Centre Back on Perms... of course I do not have to find the wages. #cafc https://t.co/M78cdrIPeF — Not606 Charlton (@Charlton_Not606) January 26, 2020

Good move for Troy Parrott?

Parrott has not played a single minute of competitive football for Tottenham Hotspur since making his Premier League debut under head coach Jose Mourinho last month.

The 17-year-old is quite raw, and he is still progressing and developing as a footballer, and it is hard to see him step up in the absence of the injured Harry Kane in the coming weeks.

A loan move to Charlton would help the Republic of Ireland international in his development and growth, and he would be playing football in a very competitive environment, with the Addicks fighting for survival in the Championship.