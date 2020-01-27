Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Charlton Athletic

Championship

Premier League

‘This would be good for him’: Some Tottenham fans react to loan speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their second goal from the penalty spot during the FA Youth Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at The Lamex...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott is reportedly on Charlton Athletic’s radar.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur (R) embraces Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur following victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Charlton Athletic are interested in signing Troy Parrott in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by The Sunday People (print edition, page 49, January 26, 2020), that Championship outfit Charlton want to sign the 17-year-old Republic of Ireland international striker on loan until the end of the season.

Spurs fans have reacted positively to the speculation, while Charlton supporters have also given their take.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

 

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Troy Parrott speculation

Charlton Athletic fans on Troy Parrott speculation

Good move for Troy Parrott?

Parrott has not played a single minute of competitive football for Tottenham Hotspur since making his Premier League debut under head coach Jose Mourinho last month.

The 17-year-old is quite raw, and he is still progressing and developing as a footballer, and it is hard to see him step up in the absence of the injured Harry Kane in the coming weeks.

A loan move to Charlton would help the Republic of Ireland international in his development and growth, and he would be playing football in a very competitive environment, with the Addicks fighting for survival in the Championship.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur scores their second goal from the penalty spot during the FA Youth Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at The Lamex Stadium on December 02,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch