'This is magic', 'He's class': Some Tottenham fans react to claims speedster may join

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on PSV winger Steven Bergwijn.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v PEC Zwolle at the Philips Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Eindhoven Netherlands

Tottenham Hotspur have just a matter of days to bolster their attacking options, and many had expected a new striker to be the priority for Jose Mourinho.

Harry Kane is out until April, and with no recognised striker to fill in for him, Mourinho is expected to sign a centre forward in the coming days.

However, reports on Sunday suggested that Tottenham are instead prioritising a winger, because PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn is a top target.

 

Bergwijn missed Sunday's 1-1 draw with FC Twente due to rumours about his future, and ESPN claim that a move to Tottenham is in the pipeline.

The 22-year-old is primarily a winger, though he does have a little experience playing up front for the Netherlands, meaning his versatility could come in handy for Mourinho.

Bergwijn has record five goals and 10 assists this season, whilst his speed and trickery would be welcomed out wide as Spurs look to add some pace going forward.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch KNVB Beker match between NAC Breda v PSV at the Rat Verlegh Stadium on January 23, 2020 in Breda Netherlands

A move isn't done just yet, but it does seem to be heading in the right direction – and fans have been taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential deal.

A number of fans suggested that Bergwijn would be a 'quality' signing if a deal goes through, believing that he is 'class' and can provide an injection of pace and quality out wide with Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura blowing hot and cold.

Others praised Daniel Levy for a 'magic' move, and are really hoping that his signing can be pushed through before Friday's transfer deadline.

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

