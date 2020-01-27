The one positive Rangers can take from defeat

Rangers' title hopes suffered a blow as Steven Gerrard's side suffered defeat.

Rangers suffered a 2-1 defeat against Hearts to rock their title hopes.

The gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership is back up to five points, even though Rangers have a game in hand on Celtic.

Subscribe

Rangers were low on quality in the loss to Celtic, and this was clearly a shock to Steven Gerrard and his coaching staff.

Think positive

Rangers have to look at this as an opportunity, due to the timing of the loss.

The transfer window is still open and a win may simply have papered over the cracks.

This way Rangers' deficiencies have been exposed again, both in terms of the technical ability of the players and the lack of a winning mentality required to see this game through.

Rangers have an opportunity to address it, with a late move or two to shake things up and bring in an extra player or two.

Had this defeat happened next weekend, it would have been too late.

Nobody at Rangers wants to lose games, but they have to embrace this defeat and use it to re-assess everything they thought to be correct.

Perhaps there were some deals they were still debating, and this may have sealed their decision to revisit interest.

The Light Blues have five days left to add to the squad.