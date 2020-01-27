'That wasn't his plan': Joe Hart comments on Liverpool ace's transfer after speaking to him

Liverpool signed Adrian on a free transfer in the summer.

Joe Hart has shared that Adrian never planned on joining Liverpool as he praised his former teammate for the job he has done since moving to Merseyside in the summer.

Former England number one, Hart, played alongside, Adrian, during their days at West Ham, as the Spaniard played in Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Despite a number of his teammates producing indifferent performances, Adrian was a standout performer for his side as he prevented his team being on the back end of an upset against the League One side.

Speaking to Match of the Day on BBC One (26/01/20 at 16:50 pm), Burnley keeper, Hart, commented on Adrian's transfer to Liverpool in the summer, as he feels their hectic fixture is beneficial to the back-up shot-stopper.

"He's a lot of fun," Hart told BBC One. "He's a good goalkeeper. A very good goalkeeper. He was out-of-contract in the summer. I spoke to him and congratulated him on his move to Liverpool. That wasn't necessarily his plan. It wasn't his long-term plan to be a Liverpool keeper and he has taken it with two hands.

"It's a crazy position, we know that. Alisson's well-established at this club but if you're looking to get games then Liverpool isn't such a bad place because they are going to play maybe 50-60 games a season and you are going to need two strong goalkeepers and they certainly have that."

It is perhaps been a surreal six or so months for Adrian because as soon as he arrived at Liverpool, he quickly found himself donning the first-team gloves because Alisson Becker suffered an injury on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Adrian would keep the gloves in all competitions before Alisson's return and it is fair to say that he didn't let the club down in the performances that he produced in between the sticks.

It seems as though Adrian's source for first-team football from now until the end of the season will only come in the FA Cup, but he will be waiting in the wings if anything were to happen to Alisson once more.