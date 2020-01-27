Quick links

'That isn't Eriksen': Tottenham fans react to confirmed loan departure

Armando Shashoua of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his second goal during the Premier League 2 match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Pure Stadium on November 22, 2019 in...
Armando Shashoua has left Tottenham Hotspur on loan, the club has announced.

Armando Shashoua of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Youth League match between PAOK and Tottenham Hotspur at Toumba Stadium on February 19, 2019 in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Tottenham Hotspur revealed on Sunday that Armando Shashoua has left the club on loan.

The Spurs academy product has joined Spanish Segunda Division B side Atletico Baleares on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

In doing so, the 19-year-old will be reunited with his brother Samuel, who left Tottenham on a permanent basis in 2019.

Armando managed five goals in 14 youth games for the Lilywhites this season and he'll be eager to impress in Spain en route to returning to North London a much more polished player come this summer.

 

Here's how Lilywhites fans reacted to the departure on Twitter:

The London-born midfielder clearly has a bit of talent and it'll be interesting to see how he fares in Spain.

It might only be Spain's second division, but it's still men's football and it's a huge step-up in class from playing against lads his own age every week.

These opportunities tend to make or break players and time will tell how the teenager adapts to the step up.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

