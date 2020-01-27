'That isn't Eriksen': Tottenham fans react to confirmed loan departure

Armando Shashoua has left Tottenham Hotspur on loan, the club has announced.

The Spurs academy product has joined Spanish Segunda Division B side Atletico Baleares on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

In doing so, the 19-year-old will be reunited with his brother Samuel, who left Tottenham on a permanent basis in 2019.

Armando managed five goals in 14 youth games for the Lilywhites this season and he'll be eager to impress in Spain en route to returning to North London a much more polished player come this summer.

The London-born midfielder clearly has a bit of talent and it'll be interesting to see how he fares in Spain.

It might only be Spain's second division, but it's still men's football and it's a huge step-up in class from playing against lads his own age every week.

These opportunities tend to make or break players and time will tell how the teenager adapts to the step up.