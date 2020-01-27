Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Son names the Spurs player who has impressed him during training

John Verrall
Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Jack O'Connell of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...
Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-Min Son scored at the weekend, with Giovani Lo Celso playing a big part in setting up the goal.

Heung-Min Son has told Tottenham Hotspur’s official website that he thinks Giovani Lo Celso has looked excellent in training.

Lo Celso is really starting to prove his worth to Tottenham now, after a slow start following his summer move from Real Betis.

The midfielder helped set-up Son’s goal for Tottenham against Southampton at the weekend in the FA Cup, as Jose Mourinho’s side drew 1-1.

Lo Celso beat four Southampton players, before laying the ball to Erik Lamela, who set up Son to drill home.

 

And the South Korean forward admits that he has been very impressed by what he has seen from Lo Celso so far.

“I think he’s unbelievable!” Son said.

“He’s working really hard in every single training session so I think every player is really happy for him to be doing so well and working so hard.

“In general he’s a nice guy, working hard, so it’s a real pleasure to work with him, to play with him and I hope he can improve even more than this level. He likes to work, he likes to run, he likes to have the ball so it’s really nice to have team-mates like that and I’m really honoured to play with him in this team.”

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur runs during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Spurs are now under pressure to finalise a deal for Lo Celso, as they have still not officially made the transfer a permanent one.

Mourinho has gone on record to suggest that Spurs are intending to tie Lo Celso down for the long-term, and the deal should be a simple one as a fee is already agreed, but there will be relief around the North London club is fully finalised.

Lo Celso now seems to have a key role to play at Spurs, with Mourinho’s side’s next match coming against Manchester City on Sunday.

