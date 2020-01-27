SkySports pundit criticises Rangers summer signing

Sheyi Ojo joined Steven Gerrard’s Rangers on loan from Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

Oluwaseyi Ojo of Rangers



Kris Boyd was critical of Liverpool-owned Rangers winger Sheyi Ojo on Sky Sports Football on Sunday (5:08pm, January 26, 2020).

The former Rangers striker has been not impressed with Ojo, who joined Rangers on loan from Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

Boyd, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, made the comment about the 22-year-old winger following Rangers’ defeat to Heart of Midlothian away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The Englishman came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute and failed to make an impact.

Boyd said about Ojo on Sky Sports Football on Sunday (5:08pm, January 26, 2020): “As I said, for me, Sheyi Ojo, I have not seen him for weeks now. He has not performed.”

Stats

So far this season, Ojo has made three starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for Rangers, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The winger has made eight starts and nine substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Need to step up

Ojo has played well in certain games and also scored a stunning goal against Feyenoord earlier this season, but the winger has had issues with consistency and needs to step up.