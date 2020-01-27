Quick links

Rangers

Heart of Midlothian

Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership

SkySports pundit criticises Rangers summer signing

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Sheji Ojo and Danny Ings of Liverpool during a Training session at Saujana Resort on July 22, 2015 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sheyi Ojo joined Steven Gerrard’s Rangers on loan from Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

Oluwaseyi Ojo of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League group G match between BSC Young Boys and Rangers FC at Stade de Suisse, Wankdorf on October 3, 2019 in Bern, Switzerland.Oluwaseyi Ojo of Rangers

Kris Boyd was critical of Liverpool-owned Rangers winger Sheyi Ojo on Sky Sports Football on Sunday (5:08pm, January 26, 2020).

The former Rangers striker has been not impressed with Ojo, who joined Rangers on loan from Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

Subscribe

Boyd, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, made the comment about the 22-year-old winger following Rangers’ defeat to Heart of Midlothian away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

 

The Englishman came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute and failed to make an impact.

Boyd said about Ojo on Sky Sports Football on Sunday (5:08pm, January 26, 2020): “As I said, for me, Sheyi Ojo, I have not seen him for weeks now. He has not performed.”

Sheyi Ojo of Rangers FC acknowledges the crowd after the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and Feyenoord at Ibrox Stadium on September 19, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Stats

So far this season, Ojo has made three starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for Rangers, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The winger has made eight starts and nine substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Need to step up

Ojo has played well in certain games and also scored a stunning goal against Feyenoord earlier this season, but the winger has had issues with consistency and needs to step up.

Sheyi Ojo shoots during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch