Sky Sports pundit urges 'real, real quality' player to join West Ham over Euro giants amid rumours

Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash has been linked with a move to Premier League strugglers West Ham United.

Matt Murray has urged Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash to pick West Ham United over AC Milan amid rumours that a number of top-flight clubs are keen on his services.

The Sky Sports pundit thinks that Cash is a 'real, real quality' player and he believes the Forest man has the ability to make the step up from the Championship into the Premier League if a move to West Ham were to materialise.

Nonetheless, Sky Sports have claimed that West Ham have submitted a bid of £12 million for the highly-rated 22-year-old, with Southampton and Italian giants, AC Milan also keen on his services.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (25/01/20 at 2:05 pm), former Wolves goalkeeper, Murray, was full of praise for the amount of quality Cash has in his locker.

"It's an investment," Murray told Sky Sports. "In this day and age, for £12 million a player of his quality, and I have watched Matty Cash for over a few years for Nottingham Forest and I didn't think he would be a fullback.

"But I tell you what, he is good defensively and going forward, with his energy levels, he is real, real quality. I think you're going to the Premier League [in choosing West Ham or AC Milan].

"I think he would be a really good signing. He is versatile. Top, top player. He really is good. And I agree, I'd go to the Premier League and I'd go to West Ham. They're not in the greatest of form but he'll believe he can go in there and make them better. And I believe he'll play."

Cash is developing into a fine young player at the City Ground and it would be difficult for any player in the second-tier to turn down a Premier League move.

But Forest will be hoping that their promotion battle, and West Ham's current relegation battle, will force their player to re-think and wait on a possible move this month.

It depends how desperate the Hammers are in wanting to secure his services because whilst he would add quality to their backline, he isn't the answer to their current problems.