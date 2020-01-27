Silent Witness season 23 episode 7 and 8 cast - Jemma Redgrave, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Daniel Weyman

Silent Witness returns to our screens for episodes 7 and 8 this week but who's in the cast?

Despite being on its 23rd series, Silent Witness has remained a hugely popular show on the BBC with over eight million viewers tuning in on a regular basis.

The show's longevity means that almost every actor you've ever seen will have, at some point, appeared as a guest star on Silent Witness, usually on in one storyline over two episodes.

In some rare cases, however, guest actors can return to the show but when they do, it's almost always in a new role.

But in episodes 7 and 8, a character and actor will return to Silent Witness who we've seen before.

ALSO ON THE BBC: George Benson's touching Call the Midwife storyline has fans in tears

The story of episodes 7 and 8

The story of episodes 7 and 8 is kicked into gear when a group of joyriding teenagers crash their stolen car with a pillar in a multistorey car park.

While the joyriders flee, their accident reveals a skull in the smashed concrete.

The Lyell team are quickly dispatched to extract the rest of the skeleton from the site and a case that's 20 years old is reopened.

Meanwhile, Clarissa is faced with a tough decision to make about her elderly and dementia-suffering mother's care.

A FAMILIAR FACE: Silent Witness guest star Phil Davis has appeared on BBC drama before

Who's in the cast?

As with all episodes of Silent Witness, the regular Lyell team are joined by a host of guest stars.

Main cast

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander

Richard Lintern as Dr Thomas Chamberlain

David Caves as Dr Jack Hodgson

Liz Carr as Clarissa Mullery

Michael Landes as Matt Garcia

Guest stars

Jemma Redgrave as DI Jill Raymond

Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Adam Brookham

Paddy Glynn as Penny Mullery

Daniel Weyman as Max Thorndyke

Cory Chambers as DC Matthew Quinn

Louise Jameson as Sue Marshall

Gilliam Saker as Carla Beaty

Anastasia Hille as Ann Carson

Nicola Stephenson as Grace Beaty

Clive Wood as Paul Simmons

Nigel Boyle as Clive Miller

Buckso Dhillon-Woolley as Nurse Coen

Guest star spotlight

While there are plenty of actors appearing in Silent Witness, the three we're taking a closer look at here are Jemma Redgrave, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Daniel Weyman.

Jemma Redgrave - Jemma Redgrave takes on the role of DI Jill Raymond in episodes 7 & 8, the police officer in charge of the case this time around. Redgrave will be a name familiar to many as Jemma is the niece of the great Vanessa Redgrave.

Besides Silent Witness, Jemma has a long history of working with the BBC with one of her biggest roles to date coming as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart in Doctor Who. Other major roles she's had include the 1992 film Howards End, the 2003 film I'll be there and the medical soap Holby City where she appeared in 63 episodes between 2016 and 2018.

Hakeem Kae-Kazim - Hakeem Kae-Kazim takes on the role of Adam Brookham, the CEO of Protech Visions, a medical company with absolutely nothing sinister to hide whatsoever.

Hakeem's biggest roles to date have come in the likes of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End as one of the multitude of pirate captains to feature at the end of the film, Hotel Rwanda where he appeared alongside Don Cheadle and he will be appearing in the 2020 film Godzilla vs Kong.

Daniel Weyman - Weyman is one of very few actors to play a recurring role in Silent Witness and not be a regular main character.

He plays the role of Max Thorndyke and is Clarissa's long-time husband. While other Silent Witness guest stars have just one episode to shine, he's appeared in eight episodes before now.

Silent Witness series 23 episode 7 airs at 9pm on BBC One on Monday, January 27th with episode 8 following at the same time on January 28th.