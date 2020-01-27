'Scott Sinclair 2.0': Some Celtic fans react after hearing Lennon wants assist machine

Celtic are reportedly keen on signing Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson.

Celtic have already secured two new signings this month, with midfielder Ismaila Soro and attacker Patryk Klimala both snapped up.

The Bhoys are leading the race for the Scottish Premiership title, but may still need more reinforcements before Friday's transfer deadline.

Scott Sinclair has left the club for Preston North End, whilst Lewis Morgan is just waiting for his move to Inter Miami to go through, meaning a winger may be a target.

Now, the Daily Record claim that Celtic are in the race to sign Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson, with Lazio and Villarreal also interested.

However, agent Hasan Cetinkaya has told the Daily Record that a deal looks 'difficult', because Bristol City don't want to sell the wide man this month.

Eliasson, 24, is not only quick and tricky, but he has a great left foot and superb delivery into the box, having racked up 10 assists and 40 key passes this season.

The Swede is one of the most exciting players in the Championship, and Celtic fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours.

Bhoys supporters think that Eliasson is like Sinclair, but not quite as exciting, and whilst some think he is 'class' and could represent a fine late signing, others aren't convinced, believing he could be another Gary Mackay-Steven whilst doubting Celtic will make a move happen.

Guys class apparently. Sign him up Peter https://t.co/n2UC3p87lE — (@67_Paddy) January 25, 2020

Decent wee pler but reckon we could fo better https://t.co/lDJSXlZ6nh — Lubo (@Deja_Lew234) January 25, 2020

Scott Sinclair 2.0 seems pointless because I cant think of anything he offers that we couldn’t of got from Keeping Sinclair — Ryan (@Bl00dSports) January 25, 2020

He plays like 2016/17 Sinclair, minus all goals. — Andrew Ross (@diehardrosso) January 26, 2020

Niclas Eliasson would be a good signing — Raymond Christie (@mondo_christie) January 26, 2020

Benkovic and Eliasson would be a nice end to the window — Jamie (@Jamie67_) January 26, 2020

Believe it when see it... We'll end up with benkovic and ki on loan.... Still would bite hand off for Billy sharp — D. Hollywoodthebhoys (@DHollywoodtheb1) January 26, 2020

i have no idea who he is — StupendousShved ツ (@StupendousShved) January 25, 2020

Poor mans GMS — DC (@DC94__) January 25, 2020