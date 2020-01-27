Quick links

'Scott Sinclair 2.0': Some Celtic fans react after hearing Lennon wants assist machine

Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic are reportedly keen on signing Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson.

Niclas Eliasson of Bristol City during the FA Cup Third Round match between Bristol City and Shrewsbury Town at Ashton Gate on January 4, 2020 in Bristol, England.

Celtic have already secured two new signings this month, with midfielder Ismaila Soro and attacker Patryk Klimala both snapped up.

The Bhoys are leading the race for the Scottish Premiership title, but may still need more reinforcements before Friday's transfer deadline.

Scott Sinclair has left the club for Preston North End, whilst Lewis Morgan is just waiting for his move to Inter Miami to go through, meaning a winger may be a target.

 

Now, the Daily Record claim that Celtic are in the race to sign Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson, with Lazio and Villarreal also interested.

However, agent Hasan Cetinkaya has told the Daily Record that a deal looks 'difficult', because Bristol City don't want to sell the wide man this month.

Eliasson, 24, is not only quick and tricky, but he has a great left foot and superb delivery into the box, having racked up 10 assists and 40 key passes this season.

Niclas Eliasson of Bristol City on the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 04, 2019 in Bristol, England.

The Swede is one of the most exciting players in the Championship, and Celtic fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours.

Bhoys supporters think that Eliasson is like Sinclair, but not quite as exciting, and whilst some think he is 'class' and could represent a fine late signing, others aren't convinced, believing he could be another Gary Mackay-Steven whilst doubting Celtic will make a move happen.

