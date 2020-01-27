Rise of Empires: Ottoman season 2 has endless possibilities - more conquests can be explored!

Six episodes simply aren't enough for this ambitious series.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman has gone down a storm, but is season 2 on the way?

What an unexpected treat!

Netflix has a habit of dropping great new titles on their unsuspecting subscribers. Indeed, there have been some real gems to surface over the years, but the latest to attract intrigue and praise is Rise of Empires: Ottoman.

Written by Kelly McPherson, this Turkish historical fiction docuseries arrived on Netflix on Friday, January 24th 2020 with an impressive six episodes. The likes of Tuba Büyüküstün and Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu grace its cast, helping to paint a compelling portrait of the Ottoman Empire and Mehmed the Conqueror. Chronicling the fall of Constantinople, the audience is educated through exhilarating dramatisation and academic insight.

It's a real winner, but what does the future have in store?

Has Rise of Empires: Ottoman season 2 been confirmed?

No, Rise of Empires has not been confirmed for a second season.

However, it's still very early days, and we imagine Netflix will review the viewing figures a little later down the line before considering renewal.

It's a little too premature to determine its success just yet.

As far as audience reception goes, things are looking good...

Audiences talk Rise of Empires: Ottoman

Since it surfaced on Netflix, a number of viewers have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts.

Check out a selection of tweets:

‘The Rise of Empires: Ottoman’ on #Netflix is a superlative piece of work. With mesmerising battle scenes, war techniques and display of courage, #Ottoman will woo your senses with its intriguing storytelling. pic.twitter.com/MAGfrvjNjz — Pallav Gogoi (@pallav_) January 25, 2020

Rise of Empires: Ottoman ... opening 10 minutes. Wow pic.twitter.com/wecy6MXBFI — Boston Giallorossi (@RomaRomaRoma17) January 27, 2020

rise of empires: ottoman was a really enjoyable watch. super recommend if you're into historical fiction docu-series. — - ◦ ☽ (@jeaungin) January 27, 2020

Ottoman The Rise of Empires in Netflix. A good quality historical drama series where real archeologists and historians butt in to explain things. Documentary and Old School war battles and sieges. I'm in love. — Vintotsky (@KevLater) January 25, 2020

Rise of Empires: Ottoman deserves a second season!

There's just so much potential...

Season 1 concludes with Mehmed the Conqueror’s conquest of Constantinople. Some may feel it was wrapped up, but that's hardly the case.

There are a range of other conquests which could be explored in subsequent seasons. As noted by The Cinemaholic, his rule lasted from August 1444 to September 1446, and down the line from February 1451 to May 1481.

So, it's safe to say they have a wide range of avenues they can explore. Realistically, season 1 just feels like the beginning! We'd be surprised if the show wasn't picked up for renewal - we'll keep out eyes peeled.

