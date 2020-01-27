Reports: Agent who brought Emery to Arsenal in talks with Gunners over two defenders

Arsenal are reportedly speaking to Arturo Canales about two defenders.

Arsenal are in the market for a new defender before the January transfer deadline – and two targets have emerged for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners won't be going for a big name, but Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko and Flamengo's Pablo Mari have emerged as surprise targets.

Neither player is too well known in England, but they're both left-footed centre backs who can provide balance at the back for Arteta, just as Aymeric Laporte does at Manchester City.

What's interesting though is that Football.London report that Arsenal are in talks with the same agent about both players – and he's close to Arsenal's Head of Football Operations Raul Sanllehi.

Agent Arturo Canales is working as an intermediary in the potential Matviyenko deal according to Sport Arena in Ukraine, whilst Mari is represented by the Spaniard's 'AC Talent' agency.

A number of players Sanllehi worked with at Barcelona are represented by Canales; Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Carles Perez, Xavi and Sergi Palencia all fit into that category.

El Confidencial noted in 2018 that Canales played a key role in Unai Emery's appointment at Arsenal, as he has a 'close relationship' with Sanllehi, so it seems the agent has some level of influence at Arsenal.

Given that Canales brought Emery to Arsenal, fans may be worried about him now having an input on signings, but the Gunners enter the final few days needing a defender.

Canales is seemingly working to bring one of two defenders to Arsenal, and it would be little surprise to see him arrange a deal with Sanllehi given their relationship; fans just have to hope that any defender signing has more success than Emery did.