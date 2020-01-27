Reported Rangers and Celtic target signs 4.5-year deal down south after Ibrox and Parkhead links

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was initially linked with the rumoured Celtic target last November.

A goalkeeper reportedly courted by both Steven Gerrard's Rangers and Neil Lennon's Celtic has signed a new contract with his current employers.

Rangers were initially credited with an interest in Cameron Dawson last November, before Celtic's name was added to the mix earlier this month (Sheffield Star).

Subscribe

Dawson's Sheffield Wednesday deal was due to expire in the summer, allowing him to join Rangers or Celtic without a fee being exchanged.

But the lifelong Owls supporter has today extended his stay at Hillsborough until 2024.

Dawson has re-established himself as Wednesday's first choice in recent months, after displacing Keiren Westwood.

And it remains to be seen whether such exposure would have been given to Dawson at either Rangers or Celtic.

Rangers recently tied Allan McGregor and Andy Firth to new contracts, while Fraser Forster has starred while on loan at Celtic this season and should be the subject of permanent interest.

The Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell has also decided to stay where he is amid reports of interest from the Old Firm pair.

Rangers and Celtic fans - did you want Dawson at Ibrox/Parkhead?