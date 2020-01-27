Quick links

Reported Rangers and Celtic target signs 4.5-year deal down south after Ibrox and Parkhead links

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard and Celtic Manager Neil Lennon shake hands during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was initially linked with the rumoured Celtic target last November.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard and Celtic Manager Neil Lennon shake hands during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow

A goalkeeper reportedly courted by both Steven Gerrard's Rangers and Neil Lennon's Celtic has signed a new contract with his current employers.

Rangers were initially credited with an interest in Cameron Dawson last November, before Celtic's name was added to the mix earlier this month (Sheffield Star).

Dawson's Sheffield Wednesday deal was due to expire in the summer, allowing him to join Rangers or Celtic without a fee being exchanged.

 

But the lifelong Owls supporter has today extended his stay at Hillsborough until 2024.

Dawson has re-established himself as Wednesday's first choice in recent months, after displacing Keiren Westwood.

Cameron Dawson of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates his sides first goal during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday

And it remains to be seen whether such exposure would have been given to Dawson at either Rangers or Celtic.

Rangers recently tied Allan McGregor and Andy Firth to new contracts, while Fraser Forster has starred while on loan at Celtic this season and should be the subject of permanent interest.

The Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell has also decided to stay where he is amid reports of interest from the Old Firm pair.

Rangers and Celtic fans - did you want Dawson at Ibrox/Parkhead?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

