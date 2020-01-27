Quick links

Report: West Ham working on making two signings before Friday

West Ham United boss David Moyes has stressed the need for new additions since taking charge.

According to the London Evening Standard, West Ham United are aiming to complete two signings before Friday’s deadline.

David Sullivan is currently working on deals, as he looks to relieve the pressure building on the West Ham board.

The Standard do not name the players who West Ham are going after, but it does claim that a midfielder and a full-back are their top priorities.

West Ham have badly disappointed this season, with the London side currently hovering just above the relegation zone.

 

David Moyes has already gone on record to suggest that he wants new additions, and the West Ham boss may get his wish, with Sullivan currently very busy.

If West Ham do bring in a midfielder they could go straight into the Hammers’ side alongside Declan Rice and Mark Noble.

West Ham are also on the look out for a full-back, who could replace Pablo Zabaleta.

Zabaleta has shown signs of age in recent times, but he has been forced to play regularly, due to the Hammers’ lack of options in the position.

West Ham are next in action against Liverpool, and they will have to put in a brilliant performance to avoid slipping to another defeat.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

