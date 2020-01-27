Quick links

Report: West Ham United make offer for player they wanted in 2019, get response

New York Red Bulls midfielder Aaron Long (33) controls the ball during the second half of the Major League Soccer game between the New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls on August...
David Moyes’s West Ham United are reportedly interested in Aaron Long.

Red Bulls Defender Aaron Long (33) chases down a pass in the second half during the MLS Playoff game between the New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union on October 20, 2019 at Talen...

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United are interested in signing Aaron Long from New York Red Bulls in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that West Ham have made an offer to Major League Soccer club to sign Long on a loan deal with an option to make it permanent in the summer of 2020.

The report has claimed that the Hammers are willing to pay £382,000 as loan fee and are ready to cough up £3.4 million at the end of the season.

 

However, according to the report, New York Red Bulls have turned down the offer from David Moyes’s team.

Sky Sports has claimed that West Ham wanted Long from New York Red Bulls in the summer of 2019 as well.

Valentin Castellanos #11 of New York City fights for the ball against Aaron Long #33 of New York Red Bulls during the 1st half of the MLS Heineken Rivalry Week match between New York City...

Stats

Long made 25 appearances in MLS for New York Red Bulls in the 2019 season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018 campaign, the 27-year-old central defender made 35 starts and three substitute appearances in the league, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

New York Red Bulls midfielder Aaron Long (33) fights for possession of a ball during the second half of the Major League Soccer game between the New England Revolution and New York Red...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

