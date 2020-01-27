Report: West Ham United make offer for player they wanted in 2019, get response

David Moyes’s West Ham United are reportedly interested in Aaron Long.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United are interested in signing Aaron Long from New York Red Bulls in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that West Ham have made an offer to Major League Soccer club to sign Long on a loan deal with an option to make it permanent in the summer of 2020.

The report has claimed that the Hammers are willing to pay £382,000 as loan fee and are ready to cough up £3.4 million at the end of the season.

However, according to the report, New York Red Bulls have turned down the offer from David Moyes’s team.

Sky Sports has claimed that West Ham wanted Long from New York Red Bulls in the summer of 2019 as well.

Stats

Long made 25 appearances in MLS for New York Red Bulls in the 2019 season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018 campaign, the 27-year-old central defender made 35 starts and three substitute appearances in the league, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.