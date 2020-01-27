Report: West Ham closing in on signing prolific midfielder, could cost £17m

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on Tomas Soucek.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United are closing in on Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek as they plan to raise their initial bid.

It's claimed that West Ham have offered €15million (£12.7million) for Soucek, but are now prepared to raise their bid closer to the €20million (£17million) they want.

West Ham are thought to be in advanced talks to sign Soucek, with David Moyes seemingly feeling that the Czech international can add greater presence in midfield.

West Ham aren't too far away from a deal, and there now appears to be a belief that they can tempt Slavia into a deal before Friday's transfer deadline.

Soucek, 24, has been enjoying a sensational season to date, as he has racked up 12 goals and three assists in 26 games this season, again showing his ability going forward having smashed 18 goals last term.

Defensively, Soucek is an imposing figure at 6ft 4in. He is strong and hard-working, with his versatility meaning he can protect the back four or work as a box-to-box player.

His all-round attributes mean he can slot in alongside Declan Rice or Mark Noble, with his impressive athletic ability desperately needed after Carlos Sanchez's horror show against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

A deal will likely cost in the region of £15million, which is a decent outlay from the Hammers, but Soucek is ready to leave the Czech Republic and make an impression in Europe – and he could be just what West Ham need as they look to inject some life into their midfield.