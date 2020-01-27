Report: West Ham ask about signing Tottenham player Mourinho has only picked once

West Ham United have reportedly asked about a deal for Kyle Walker-Peters.

It's claimed that the Hammers have made contact with their bitter London rivals to gauge whether a deal for Walker-Peters is possible this week.

Crystal Palace and Southampton want Walker-Peters too, but West Ham's late entry to the race means the defender is spoilt for choice.

It's unclear whether Spurs would be willing to help their rivals, but it's clear that Walker-Peters needs to move on before Friday's transfer deadline.

The 22-year-old has made just five appearances all season, and only one of those has come under Jose Mourinho, against Bayern Munich in December as Spurs rotated their side.

Walker-Peters appears to have next to no chance of claiming Serge Aurier's spot in the Tottenham side, but there is more of a chance for him at West Ham.

Ryan Fredericks is out injured right now, and Pablo Zabaleta is rather uninspiring at the age of 35, so a short-term deal for Walker-Peters does make some sense for David Moyes and the Hammers.

Walker-Peters is quick and dangerous going forward, summed up by the three assists he recorded in one game against Bournemouth last season, and staying in London should be appealing.

Spurs may prefer to sell though, meaning West Ham could face a battle to bring him into cover for another Tottenham youth product in Fredericks.