Report: Tottenham Hotspur’s stance, as London rival prepare late bid for player

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have been linked with Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 26, 2020), Crystal Palace will put in a late bid for Nathan Ferguson, with Tottenham Hotspur deciding against making a move for the West Bromwich Albion defender.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Palace will make a bid of £4 million for the 19-year-old defender in the final days of the January transfer window.

With the teenager out of contract at the Baggies at the end of the season, the Championship club will get only a low compensation fee in the summer of 2020.

Palace will reportedly try to tempt West Brom into selling the full-back with a £4 million bid, with fellow London club and Premier League rivals Tottenham deciding against making a bid as they have been put off by interest in the England Under-20 international from clubs in Italy and Germany.

Stats

Ferguson is a very talented and promising young full-back who is enjoying a breakthrough season at West Brom.

The teenager can play as a right-back or as a left-back, and, so far this season, he has scored one goal in 11 Championship appearances at left-back and has provided one assist in nine league games as a right-back, according to WhoScored.