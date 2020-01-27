Quick links

Report: Tottenham Hotspur’s stance, as London rival prepare late bid for player

Subhankar Mondal
Preston North End's Sean Maguire in action with West Bromwich Albion's Nathan Ferguson during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale...
Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have been linked with Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion battles with Nathan Dyer of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The Hawthorns on...

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 26, 2020), Crystal Palace will put in a late bid for Nathan Ferguson, with Tottenham Hotspur deciding against making a move for the West Bromwich Albion defender.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Palace will make a bid of £4 million for the 19-year-old defender in the final days of the January transfer window.

 

With the teenager out of contract at the Baggies at the end of the season, the Championship club will get only a low compensation fee in the summer of 2020.

Palace will reportedly try to tempt West Brom into selling the full-back with a £4 million bid, with fellow London club and Premier League rivals Tottenham deciding against making a bid as they have been put off by interest in the England Under-20 international from clubs in Italy and Germany.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The Hawthorns on December 8, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.

Stats

Ferguson is a very talented and promising young full-back who is enjoying a breakthrough season at West Brom.

The teenager can play as a right-back or as a left-back, and, so far this season, he has scored one goal in 11 Championship appearances at left-back and has provided one assist in nine league games as a right-back, according to WhoScored.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after being named the SKYBET man of the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

