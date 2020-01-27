Report: Tottenham ace heading for exit door months after Pochettino said he'd be given a chance

Juan Foyth has fallen out of favour at Tottenham Hotspur since Jose Mourinho's arrival.

Juan Foyth could be heading for the Tottenham Hotspur exit door this month as Hellas Verona have put in a loan bid for the player, according to a report.

Sportsmole have claimed that Spurs are open to letting Foyth leave North London this month and Italian side, Hellas Verona, have made contact with Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy.

Centre-back Foyth, who has also been used as a right-back, has fallen out of favour in North London ever since Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the Tottenham dugout.

In October of last year, a month before Pochettino was sacked by Spurs, the Argentine said that his fellow countrymen, Foyth, would get his chance at the club as he fell down the pecking order following injuries, as quoted by Football London.

Foyth has played four Premier League games for Spurs this term and he last featured during the first half of his side's 2-2 draw at Norwich City in December [transfermarkt].

The 22-year-old's game time has stagnated and it is quite clear that he needs to move on in order to get some minutes back under his belt.

Given that Spurs are making changes to their squad and perhaps more changes and the most major changes, both in attack and defence, will come in the summer, it wouldn't be a surprise if Foyth finds it hard to make a return to Jose Mourinho's first-team thoughts.

Considering he wasn't Mourinho's signing in the first place, and he has hardly featured under his stewardship, it would be difficult for him to get the Portugueses' attention once again.

If he is to win his manager over then he will have to seriously impress out on-loan, if a move does materialise, because it does seem as though that it is the best option for him.

But, from another perspective, Tottenham would perhaps be better off keeping him on their books until the summer because of their defensive problems. But if they feel they can ship him out and bring another player in then that would be understandable.