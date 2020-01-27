Quick links

Report: Sunderland to make improved offer for Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty

Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Sunderland are very keen on taking Greg Docherty from Rangers, as he has struggled to break into Steven Gerrard's side.

According to a report in the Northern Echo, Sunderland are back in for Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty.

Rangers have already turned down a bid from Sunderland for Docherty this month, as they wanted a greater wage contribution.

Sunderland are looking to take the 23-year-old on loan, but were unwilling to commit to paying all of the Rangers man’s salary.

 

Sunderland have since gone after other midfield targets, but after failing to get a deal over the line, Docherty is apparently back on their radar.

Sunderland are now preparing an improved bid, and Rangers may be inclined to accept.

Docherty has struggled for game time with Steven Gerrard’s men this term, and it seems unlikely he will break into their starting line-up before the end of the campaign.

Greg Docherty of Rangers controls the ball during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Kilmarnock at Ibrox Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

At Sunderland Docherty could play regularly though, as he has previously proven to be a key man at League One level.

Docherty impressed at Shrewsbury Town last term, when his performances earned a lot of credit.

Sunderland are currently in sixth place in the table, having climbed up the standings in recent weeks.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

