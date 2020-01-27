Report: Spurs make offer for ex-Premier League midfielder, but he's heading elsewhere

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to miss out on Emre Can.

According to Sky Germany, Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer for Juventus midfielder Emre Can – but are set to miss out to Borussia Dortmund.

It's claimed that Spurs have made their move to bring the German back to the Premier League, with Jose Mourinho seemingly keen on another midfield addition despite signing Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica.

However, it's stated that a move for Can to join Dortmund is now 'imminent', with Lucien Favre's side believed to be head of Spurs in the race.

Can missed Juventus's 2-1 defeat at Napoli through injury, with the official line being that he had flu, but the signs are now pointing towards a move.

Can, 26, has only made two league starts for Juventus this season, as he has struggled to convince Maurizio Sarri of his ability to nail down a starting role.

The German's chances of playing at Euro 2020 are slipping away, and a return to the Premier League with Spurs may have been appealing, just 18 months since leaving Liverpool.

Can does still have plenty to offer, as he's strong and able to play either as a holding or box-to-box midfielder, though he hasn't really kicked on as hoped after showing promising signs at Liverpool.

Can is more robust than Harry Winks, which may well be why Jose Mourinho eyed him up for a move to Spurs, as he could have offered a more physical presence alongside Giovani Lo Celso in midfield.

The ex-Bayer Leverkusen man seemingly wants a move back to Germany though, and may leave Mourinho looking elsewhere for one more midfield addition before Friday's transfer deadline.