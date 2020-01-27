Quick links

Report: Southampton want 22-year-old QPR player, £8m price-tag

Subhankar Mondal
Bright Osayi-Samuel of QPR and Morgan Fox of Sheffield Wednesday during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday at The Kiyan Prince Foundation...
Southampton and Burnley are reportedly interested in Bright Osayi-Samuel of Queens Park Rangers.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 26, 2020), Burnley and Southampton are interested in signing Bright Osayi-Samuel from Queens Park Rangers in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Premier League outfit Burnley are looking are at the 22-year-old midfielder as a potential replacement for Dwight McNeil, who is attracting a lot of interest this month.

The report has claimed that the Clarets’ Premier League rivals Southampton are interested in the former Blackpool man, who’s is valued at £8 million.

 

Stats

Osayi-Samuel has been on the books of QPR since the summer of 2017 when he moved after leaving Blackpool.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old has made 17 starts and three substitute appearances in the Championship for QPR so far this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the young midfielder made nine starts and 18 substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

