Report: Player changes his mind about leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United are said to be interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose.

According to a report in the London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has changed his mind about leaving the club, amid rumours Newcastle United want him in the Guardian.

Rose stated that he wasn’t going to leave Tottenham until his contract expired at the end of next season.

However, the left-back now feels that the time is right to leave Spurs, as he is totally out of Jose Mourinho’s plans.

Rose has not even been in Tottenham’s match day squads, and appears to be Mourinho’s fifth choice left-back.

Tottenham have plenty of interest in Rose from a range of Premier League clubs, and it seems that he is now open to making an exit.

Rose moving on from Spurs could suit all parties, as he is unlikely to break back into Mourinho’s plans.

Ben Davies will be ahead of Rose when he is back from injury, while Japhet Tanganga, Jan Vertonghen and Ryan Sessegnon have all been used in the position over the experienced England international in recent weeks.

If he was to move to Newcastle, Rose could get regular game time again though and that may be crucial if he wants to stand any chance of breaking back into the England team for Euro 2020.