Report: Player changes his mind about leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hostspur and N'golo Kante of Chelsea clash during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22,...
Newcastle United are said to be interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose.

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26, 2019 in...

According to a report in the London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has changed his mind about leaving the club, amid rumours Newcastle United want him in the Guardian

Rose stated that he wasn’t going to leave Tottenham until his contract expired at the end of next season.

However, the left-back now feels that the time is right to leave Spurs, as he is totally out of Jose Mourinho’s plans.

 

Rose has not even been in Tottenham’s match day squads, and appears to be Mourinho’s fifth choice left-back.

Tottenham have plenty of interest in Rose from a range of Premier League clubs, and it seems that he is now open to making an exit.

Rose moving on from Spurs could suit all parties, as he is unlikely to break back into Mourinho’s plans.

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hostspur and N'golo Kante of Chelsea clash during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22,...

Ben Davies will be ahead of Rose when he is back from injury, while Japhet Tanganga, Jan Vertonghen and Ryan Sessegnon have all been used in the position over the experienced England international in recent weeks. 

If he was to move to Newcastle, Rose could get regular game time again though and that may be crucial if he wants to stand any chance of breaking back into the England team for Euro 2020.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

