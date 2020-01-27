Report: Offer has come in £45k-a-week Sheffield Wednesday player

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is reportedly on Blackburn Rovers’ radar.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 26, 2020), Wigan Athletic are interested in signing Jordan Rhodes from Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Wigan want to secure the services of the 29-year-old striker on a loan deal from Wednesday until the end of the season.

Paul Cook’s side have reportedly offered to pay £15,000 per week as salary to the 29-year-old and a loan fee to the Owls.

However, according to the report, Wednesday want more from their Championship rivals , as Rhodes is earning £45,000 per week as salary.

Stats

Rhodes has made four starts and seven substitute appearances in the Championship for Wednesday so far this season, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During his loan spell at Norwich City last season, the Scotland international striker made nine starts and 27 substitute appearances in the Championship, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.