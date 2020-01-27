Quick links

Wigan Athletic

Sheffield Wednesday

Championship

Report: Offer has come in £45k-a-week Sheffield Wednesday player

Subhankar Mondal
Dominic Ball (R) of QPR battles for possession with Jordan Rhodes of Sheffield Wednesday during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday at The...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is reportedly on Blackburn Rovers’ radar.

Dominic Ball (R) of QPR battles for possession with Jordan Rhodes of Sheffield Wednesday during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday at The...

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 26, 2020), Wigan Athletic are interested in signing Jordan Rhodes from Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Wigan want to secure the services of the 29-year-old striker on a loan deal from Wednesday until the end of the season.

 

Paul Cook’s side have reportedly offered to pay £15,000 per week as salary to the 29-year-old and a loan fee to the Owls.

However, according to the report, Wednesday want more from their Championship rivals , as Rhodes is earning £45,000 per week as salary.

Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale, Preston on Saturday 24th August 2019.

Stats

Rhodes has made four starts and seven substitute appearances in the Championship for Wednesday so far this season, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During his loan spell at Norwich City last season, the Scotland international striker made nine starts and 27 substitute appearances in the Championship, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Jordan Rhodes of Norwich City celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Bristol City at Carrow Road on February 23, 2019 in Norwich, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch