Report: Manchester United and Spurs both make contact to sign seven-goal striker this week

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United continue to be linked with Islam Slimani.

According to RMC Sport, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have both been in contact with Islam Slimani's representatives about a move.

It's claimed that Slimani could look to leave his loan spell at Monaco in order to return to England, as he seeks first-team football having faded since Robert Moreno's appointment as Monaco boss.

Leicester City won't have first-team plans for Slimani, so sorting out another move for him will be the priority – and he could join a Premier League rival.

The Algerian is allegedly wanted by both Manchester United and Spurs, with the two sides speaking to his representatives about a potential move before Friday's deadline.

United desperately need a striker having failed to replace Romelu Lukaku over the summer, and with Marcus Rashford now out of action, a veteran like Slimani may help take some pressure off Martial.

Meanwhile, Spurs are without Harry Kane until April, and with Jose Mourinho seeking a target man, Slimani fits the bill even if he isn't exactly inspiring.

The 31-year-old has chipped in well this season with seven goals and seven assists for Monaco, showing that there really is a player in there if used properly, as Leonardo Jardim was earlier this season, getting in plenty of cross for him to score from.

Slimani is certainly a name to keep an eye on heading toward the deadline, though Monaco may not want to lose another striker having sent Jean-Kevin Augustin back to RB Leipzig and then on to Leeds United.