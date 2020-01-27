Quick links

Report: Liverpool will consider offers for 21-year-old

Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool
Caoimhin Kelleher has been at Liverpool since 2015.

Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool during a training session

According to The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool could send Caoimhin Kelleher out on loan in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that following Preston North End’s interest in the goalkeeper earlier this season, there could be more clubs looking to sign the 21-year-old.

The report has added that if Liverpool are happy with a loan proposal, then they will considering sending the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international goalkeeper out on loan.

 

Leaving Liverpool on loan

Kelleher has been at Liverpool since 2015 and is rated very highly, but his chances for the Reds’ first team have been limited.

With Alisson the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for the Reds and Adrian his back-up, it is going to be hard for the youngster to even be on the substitutes’ bench for games in the coming weeks and months.

It would make sense for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international to find a club in the Championship and play for them on loan for the rest of the season.

Playing regular first-team football in a competitive football will aid in Kelleher’s growth and development as a footballer.

Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool during a training session

