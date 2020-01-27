Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Liverpool have held tentative contract discussions with 22-year-old

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Takumi Minamino, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pedro Chirivella and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during a training session at...
Pedro Chirivella has been at Liverpool since 2013.

(THE SUN OUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Pedro Chirivella of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 15, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

According to The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have “tentatively discussed” handing Pedro Chirivella a new contract.

It has been reported that the 22-year-old defensive midfielder is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

 

Stats

Chirivella has played twice in the FA Cup and three times in the EFL Cup for the Merseyside outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During his loan spell at Willem II during the 2017-18 campaign, the Spaniard made 30 starts and one substitute appearance in the league, providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Pedro Chirivella of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Linked with January moves

Chirivella has been linked with moves away from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

According to a report in Goal.com earlier this month, there had been “two concrete offers” from clubs in the Championship.

The report added that Nottingham Forest - who are aiming to clinch promotion to the Premier League - were keen on the youngster.

Future at Liverpool?

Chirivella has been at Liverpool since 2013, but the 22-year-old defensive midfielder has made only a handful of appearances for the first team.

The youngster, who has had loan spells during his time at Anfield so far, is playing in cup competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

It is going to be extremely hard for the Spaniard to establish himself as a regular in the team in the Premier League fixtures in the coming weeks and months, but if he gets a new contract, then it will boost his confidence about a long-term future at Liverpool.

David Edwards of Shrewsbury Town tackles Pedro Chirivella of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at New Meadow on January 26, 2020 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

