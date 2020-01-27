Report: Liverpool have held tentative contract discussions with 22-year-old

Pedro Chirivella has been at Liverpool since 2013.

According to The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have “tentatively discussed” handing Pedro Chirivella a new contract.

It has been reported that the 22-year-old defensive midfielder is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Stats

Chirivella has played twice in the FA Cup and three times in the EFL Cup for the Merseyside outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During his loan spell at Willem II during the 2017-18 campaign, the Spaniard made 30 starts and one substitute appearance in the league, providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Linked with January moves

Chirivella has been linked with moves away from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

According to a report in Goal.com earlier this month, there had been “two concrete offers” from clubs in the Championship.

The report added that Nottingham Forest - who are aiming to clinch promotion to the Premier League - were keen on the youngster.

Future at Liverpool?

Chirivella has been at Liverpool since 2013, but the 22-year-old defensive midfielder has made only a handful of appearances for the first team.

The youngster, who has had loan spells during his time at Anfield so far, is playing in cup competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

It is going to be extremely hard for the Spaniard to establish himself as a regular in the team in the Premier League fixtures in the coming weeks and months, but if he gets a new contract, then it will boost his confidence about a long-term future at Liverpool.