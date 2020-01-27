Quick links

Leeds United

Derby County

West Bromwich Albion

Premier League

Report: Leeds United and Derby County want international player, his club’s stance

Subhankar Mondal
Assane Diousse (L) and Harold Moukoudi (R) of AS Saint-Etienne and Daniel Ginczek (C) of VfL Wolfsburg battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League group I match between VfL Wolfsburg...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United, Derby County and West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in Harold Moukoudi.

(L-R) Harold Moukoudi and Franck Honorat of AS Saint-Etienne look dejected following the UEFA Europa League group I match the UEFA Europa League group I match between VfL Wolfsburg and AS...

According to L’Equipe, Leeds United, Derby County and West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Harold Moukoudi from Saint-Etienne in the January transfer window.

Stoke City are also claimed to be looking into the possibility of securing the services of the Cameroon international central defender in the final days of the month.

 

It has been reported that Championship clubs Leeds, Derby, West Brom and Stoke all want to sign the 22-year-old on loan this month without the option to make the deal permanent.

The report has suggested that Saint-Etienne would like to sell the youngster outright.

Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (L) fights for the ball with Saint-Etienne's French defender Harold Moukoudi during the French Ligue 1 football match between Stade Rennais...

Stats

Moukoudi joined Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019 after earning a strong reputation at Le Havre.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old has played 11 matches in Ligue 1 for Saint-Etienne so far this season, and has also made three appearances in the Europa League.

The young central defender would be a good signing for Leeds, West Brom, Derby or Stoke, especially on a loan deal, as the Championship clubs could judge whether to make a permanent move for him at the end of the season.

Harold Moukoudi defender of AS St-Etienne and Laurent Depoitre forward of KAA Gent during the UEFA Europa League Group I - Group stage match between KAA Gent and AS Saint-Etienne at the...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch