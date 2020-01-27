Report: Leeds United and Derby County want international player, his club’s stance

Leeds United, Derby County and West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in Harold Moukoudi.

According to L’Equipe, Leeds United, Derby County and West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Harold Moukoudi from Saint-Etienne in the January transfer window.

Stoke City are also claimed to be looking into the possibility of securing the services of the Cameroon international central defender in the final days of the month.

It has been reported that Championship clubs Leeds, Derby, West Brom and Stoke all want to sign the 22-year-old on loan this month without the option to make the deal permanent.

The report has suggested that Saint-Etienne would like to sell the youngster outright.

Stats

Moukoudi joined Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019 after earning a strong reputation at Le Havre.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old has played 11 matches in Ligue 1 for Saint-Etienne so far this season, and has also made three appearances in the Europa League.

The young central defender would be a good signing for Leeds, West Brom, Derby or Stoke, especially on a loan deal, as the Championship clubs could judge whether to make a permanent move for him at the end of the season.