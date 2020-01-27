Report: Leeds strike £18m agreement to sign 22-year-old player

Leeds United have completed the initial loan signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Leeds United are obliged to pay €21 million (around £18 million) for Jean-Kevin Augustin this summer - but only if they reach the Premier League, Leipziger Volkszeitung reports.

Leeds announced Augustin's arrival on an initial half-season loan deal on Monday.

And Marcelo Bielsa's side also confirmed that there is an option for them to sign the striker permanently in the next transfer window.

But according to LV, the only way that Augustin will not be a Leeds player next season is if the Whites remain a Championship club.

Impressively, the alleged transfer fee is around £2m less than Leeds are said to have offered to pay for the Southampton striker Che Adams at the end of a proposed loan move [Yorkshire Evening Post].

Adams has yet to score a single Premier League goal, whereas Augustin has found the net twice in Ligue 1 and a further 12 times in the Bundesliga.

The Frenchman is also a year younger than the 23-year-old and could therefore carry the greater resale potential.

The length of Augustin's contract, should he extend his stay at Elland Road, has not been disclosed.