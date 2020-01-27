Report: How much club are demanding for Celtic target Neil Lennon knows well

Neil Lennon’s Celtic reportedly want to sign Hibernian winger Martin Boyle.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic will have to pay £3 million to sign Martin Boyle from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Hibernian want £3m as transfer fee to sell Boyle, who has 18 months left on his current contract.

Boyle has been at Hibernian since 2015 and has established himself as an important player for the Scottish club.

According to WhoScored, the Australia international has made eight starts and five substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Hibs so far this season, scoring five goals in the process.

Good signing for Celtic?

Celtic manager Neil Lennon knows Boyle well, having worked with the winger at Hibernian and spoke highly of him to Edinburghlive in September 2018.

With Scott Sinclair having left already in the January transfer window, the Hoops could do with another winger, and Boyle does fit the bill, as the Glasgow giants aim to domestic treble yet again and are also in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.