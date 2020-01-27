Quick links

Report: How much club are demanding for Celtic target Neil Lennon knows well

Hibernian players celebrate after Martin Boyle of Hibernian FC opens the scoring during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hearts and Hibernian at Tynecastle Park on December 26, 2019...
Neil Lennon’s Celtic reportedly want to sign Hibernian winger Martin Boyle.

Sean Clare (L) of Heart of Midlothian FC battles it out with Martin Boyle (C) of Hibernian FC during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hearts and Hibernian at Tynecastle Park on...

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic will have to pay £3 million to sign Martin Boyle from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Hibernian want £3m as transfer fee to sell Boyle, who has 18 months left on his current contract.

Stats

Boyle has been at Hibernian since 2015 and has established himself as an important player for the Scottish club.

According to WhoScored, the Australia international has made eight starts and five substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Hibs so far this season, scoring five goals in the process.

Martin Boyle (R) of Hibernian watches on as Steven Hetherington (L) of Alloa looks to control the ball during Scottish League Cup match between Hibernian and Alloa at Easter Road on July...

Good signing for Celtic?

Celtic manager Neil Lennon knows Boyle well, having worked with the winger at Hibernian and spoke highly of him to Edinburghlive in September 2018.

With Scott Sinclair having left already in the January transfer window, the Hoops could do with another winger, and Boyle does fit the bill, as the Glasgow giants aim to domestic treble yet again and are also in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Martin Boyle (C) of Hibernian FC during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hearts and Hibernian at Tynecastle Park on December 26, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

