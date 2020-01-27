Quick links

Report: Club’s current stance on £40k-a-week Aston Villa loanee

Subhankar Mondal
Scott Hogan is on loan at Stoke City from Aston Villa at the moment.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 26, 2020), Stoke City do not want to let Aston Villa-owned forward Scott Hogan go to a relegation rival.

Hogan, who can also operate as a winger, joined Championship club Stoke on loan from Premier League outfit Villa in the summer of 2019.

The Republic of Ireland international has made just four starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for the Potters so far this season, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

 

The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 26, 2020) has claimed that Stoke are worried about letting the former Brentford forward join another Championship relegation candidate, with the Potters fighting for survival in the division.

The report has added that Stoke are paying half of Hogan’s £40,000-a-week salary.

Staying at Stoke City

While Hogan is clearly going to struggle for playing time at Stoke during the second half of the season, it would not make any sense for the Potters to send him back to his parent club Villa only for them to send him back out on loan to another Championship club who are fighting to stay in the division.

